Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her husband Ned Nwoko have continued to enjoy their time together

The couple who are still on vacation abroad were recently spotted during their public display of affection

Nwoko wrapped one of his hands around his young wife’s waist as she made a video for the gram

Young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s marriage looks like a match made in heaven going by how much they appear to enjoy each other’s company.

The couple who recently went together on a trip abroad have made it a point to thrill fans with their loved up displays.

The celebrity couple who are still on vacation overseas were recently spotted gushing over each other like young lovers.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko in public display of affection. Photos: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

In a new video posted on Regina's Instagram story, the young actress and her man were seen being cosy with each other.

Nwoko even took things a step further by putting his hand around Regina’s waist and drawing her closer to him as they continued to laugh for the camera.

See the clip below:

Social media users react

The loved-up video of Regina with her older husband has raised series of mixed reactions online.

While some people gushed over their adorable public display of affection, others commented on different things.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their reactions below:

Mylifeassarah_:

"Am sure Regina she is loving all this moments she wish she had him all to herself e no easy."

Mizkimoraprecious:

"I love how he loves her."

Limah_unusual:

"Omoh e be like say Ned don dey fine for my face ooo."

East_sam3:

"Moroccan wife no go like this kind video o."

Hotspice2k2:

"I don't care what you call it but its giving me that pedo vibe... I mean!! How can this man be okay sleeping with this girl? Mehn!! People are just weird. Regina cannot tell me if this man was a common man that she will still love him or act this way towards him."

Silm_shuga:

"E be like say this man is very romantic ooo."

Nice one.

Source: Legit