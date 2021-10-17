Comedian Bovi has got Nigerians telling their personal stories of photogrpahers at wedding parties

The comedian was on his own enjoying the music blaring from the speakers when a photographer approached him

The photographer shot the photo without Bovi's knowledge but the comedian stated that he has his own camera

Comedian Bovi has taken to his social media page to share a funny moment during an event that looked like a wedding.

The comedian shared a video of him eating puff-puff and then a young man walked towards him and stretch a photo of the comedian to him.

Bovi panned the camera to show the photo and the photographer before telling him that he has a camera.

Comedian Bovi addresses a photographer who snapped him unawares. Photos: @officialbovi

The photographer seemed to have insisted that Bovi collects and pays for the picture as the comedian asked if he told the photographer to snap him.

Hialrious reactions from Nigerians

As expected, Bovi's video got Nigerians talking as many shared their personal experiences with wedding photographers.

ugezujugezu:

"Na our hustle that year ooo. Somedays you go jam better people wey go pay for everything... some days, YOU GO CARRY EVERYTHING GO HOUSE. Nigeria na cruise."

blackchildsecret:

"What If I no get money na package I package come party!"

unitedfc99:

"Those photographers should be employed by EFCC,they will surely find you after snapping!"

kems_stores:

"I can relate.....you will just be on ya own and fiam 10 photographers will bring pixs....., burial own dey pain me pass."

one.guy.like.that

"The photographer sef go dey push picture for your hand. Who say make you snap me sef? Na so una go snap person wey they don tell say e go die if they take e picture."

nuella_esther:

"These photographers can be annoying,na so one snap me for my grandmother burial,the picture be like sey na me dem dey bury...and he was expecting me to take it... I said Oga that's not me."

comedian_eddyranking

"life nah sense oooo na so one snap my papa inside the picture my papa Cloth different but the face na the same."

