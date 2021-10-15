BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Ka3na, recently took to social media to motivate fans with stunning new photos of herself

However, internet users were quick to notice that she exaggerated her curves in the photoshopped photos

The wine bottles in the background gave the reality star away after they were noticed to have bent just like her waist

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Ka3na, has given fans something to talk about for the umpteenth time on social media.

The reality star, like most Nigerian celebs, had taken to social media to motivate fans with powerful words while sharing lovely snaps of herself for them to drool over.

BBNaija's Ka3na makes bottles bend as she photoshops new pictures. Photos: @official_ka3na.

Source: Instagram

Ka3na posted a video of herself looking lovely in a shimmery gown and explained in her caption that people do not need to shrink to be digestible.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Stop shrinking just to be digestible, the right people won’t choke."

See the clip below:

In a subsequent post, Ka3na posted more photos of herself in the same outfit hoping to make fans appreciate her beauty.

See her post below:

Photoshop attempt

However, the internet users had a mind of their own and were more focused on what was happening to the wine bottles behind the reality star.

It was noticed that in a bid to exaggerate her curvy waist, Ka3na also bent the bottles behind her with her Photoshop attempt.

A social media user, Tosin Silverdam, even made a post dedicated to showcasing his amusement at the knowledge of how Ka3na was able to bend the bottles just to make her waist curvier.

See the funny clip below:

Social media users react

Numerous internet users were also able to notice the strange occurrence in Ka3na’s photos and they shared their funny reactions online.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

She.is.oge:

“ After bbl you still photoshop? Waste of money mtcheeew .”

Official_wendy__:

“There are wines like that .”

Unilagolodo:

“You dey edit yourself but dey give us motivation. Motivational speaker isonu.”

Demo__uk:

“The last bottle bender .”

Cato_reborn:

“Ka3na the bottle bender.”

Zenmagafrica:

“Y’all obsessed with having a killer body for likes and comments.”

Kurulus_____:

“Adult walking around with low self esteem and still be the once talking about being bold, beautiful and real. Lol.”

Interesting.

Moyo Lawal posts original photo after using photoshop

Popular Nigerian movie star, Moyo Lawal, recently gave her fans on social media something to talk about after she posted a new photo.

The actress shared a picture of herself after what appeared to be a workout session and fans seemed to find the snap strange.

In the picture, Moyo’s left arm looked swollen in a strange way especially in the part close to her ‘cinched’ waist. This led to fans accusing her of editing the picture with photoshop.

Source: Legit