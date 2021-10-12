Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, has finally decided to take legal action against actress, Tonto Dikeh

According to reports, Jane has now petitioned the police over criminal defamation and cyberstalking by Tonto

This came after Tonto claimed on social media that her ex-bae, Kpokpogri, had series of intimate tapes of the married dancer

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, has now decided to press the issue between her and Tonto Dikeh further by taking legal action.

In a new development, the married dancer has reportedly petitioned the inspector general of police over defamation of her character and cyberstalking allegedly carried out by Tonto Dikeh.

Jane Mena demands apology and N500m compensation from Tonto. Photos: @janemena, @tontolet.

According to reports from Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a petition written by Jane Mena’s legal team, R. A. Igelige, Esq of Felix, Igelige & Associates, it was alleged that Tonto had claimed her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Egbri aka Prince Kpokpogri, had intimate tapes of the married dancer to use in blackmailing her.

Jane Mena’s solicitors noted that Tonto’s claim was taken to mean that the dancer was cheating on her husband, had amorous relationships with Kpokpogri while being married, she had and distributed the intimate tapes, and that Kpokpogri had these tapes which could be used to blackmail Mena anytime soon.

Not stopping there, Jane’s lawyers noted that Tonto’s ill-motivated post had brought ridicule to their client among Isoko women, her family and friends.

Jane Mena demands apology and N500k compensation from Tonto

The popular dancer through her lawyers has now demanded for a public apology and retraction to be posted by Tonto on her social media pages as well as in four major newspapers. Not stopping there, it was also noted that the actress is to pay the sum of N500k for the damages done by her publication.

It reads:

“Immediate retraction of your publications under reference in and by all social media platforms where you have accounts, to wit: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc, publication of the retraction of your aforesaid publications in four national dailies in Nigeria, tender unreserved apology to our client Mrs. Usiwo Orezimena Jane popularly known as “Janemena” in respect of the malicious publication - subject matters of this letter - through a personal letter signed by you, publication of the letter of apology in all social media platforms where you have account(s), to wit: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, publication of the letter of apology over your aforesaid publications in four national dailies in Nigeria, and payment of the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) to our client through our law office as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.”

It was further stated that if Tonto did not make a formal retraction of her statement as well as pay the requested sum, legal action would be taken against her in a court.

Igelige noted:

“If we do not receive your formal retraction, letter of apology and the sum demanded above within one month of the receipt of this letter, we shall commence legal action (civil and criminal) against you in a court of competent jurisdiction to seek redress for Janemena (our client).”

Tonto Dikeh reacts

Soon after the news of Jane Mena’s next step of action made the rounds online, Tonto Dikeh made sure to react to it.

The actress who seemed very unbothered by the news took to blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus’ comment section to joke.

She wrote:

“ Stella Stella, How far nah? Am coming to hack ya page .”

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from online users to the development below:

Hajiyanina8:

“500 is small naw, she should have asked for 1b I trust T won't give her the attention she is looking for.”

Beverly_beauty_:

“She is looking for trouble this time cuz when all her secrets will be brought out then she will know she made a very big mistake by bringing up this matter again when people had forgotten abt it.”

Hotcakeoflagos:

“She think say King Tonto dey fear? Abeg e. Love my King T regardless ❤️.”

M.e.r.i.t_s.a.n.d.r.a:

“Tonto will pay that money and then release the video. Madam Jane mena rest please!”

Sandulala:

“Tonto was so wrong for that post. Mentioning Jane's name was uncalled for biko.”

