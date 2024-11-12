Kingdom Achievers Awards 2024 Nomination List: Celebrating the Best in Christian Music and Culture
Africa's most prominent Christian music and culture awards ceremony is set to honor creatives and trailblazers across various sectors on December 20th at the Muson Center in Lagos. The third edition, themed “The Convergence,” will recognize excellence in arts, entertainment, fashion, business, and content creation. This year’s esteemed jury includes Dr. Tim Godfrey, Id Cabasa, Onos Ariyo, Foza, Sola Sanusi (Head of Entertainment Desk, Legit.ng), Samuel Onyemelukwe (CEO of Trace), and Bisola Badejo (CEO of Celebration Church).
The complete list of nominees is as follows:
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Elle - Dr. Paul Enenche
- Fire-Fire - Pitasings
- Too Many Reasons - Mercy Chinwo
- Let Me In - 121 Selah
- Give Me Chance - Bidemi Olaoba X Mercy Chinwo
- You Do This One - Mercy Chinwo
VIEWERS’ CHOICE
- Greatmantakit
- Ebuka Songs
- Prinx Emmanuel
- Stevehills
- Sunmisola
- AnendlessOcean
- Neon Adejo
- IBKsings
RISING STARS
- Stevehills
- Labisi
- Grace Idowu
- Pelumi Deborah
- Neeja
- Daniel G Praise
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
- Dr. Tim Godfrey
- Humanitarian of the Year: Woli Arole
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ Horphuray
- DJ Ernesty
- DJ Classik
- DJ D'MO
- DJ Penny
- DJ Chrix
- DJ Sammy
SOUL AND ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
- Sal Ly
- Obareengy
- Tobi Toun
- Anendlessocean
- Sinmidele
- Angeloh
GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR
- GMusic Plus
- Gospel Hotspot
- Gospel Xperience
- Gospellyrics
- FamouzGospel
- Kingdom Meme
CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
A category recognizing individuals whose creative content promotes Gospel values and inspires faith.
- Peace Oni
- Eric Guaga
- Moromoluwatiketike
- Femi Babs
- King James
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Outgun Onkar
- Hillsplay
- RotimiKeyz
- Steph Ade
- Tbabz
- REHMAHZ
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- The Great Commission - Dunsin Oyekan
- Decagon - Anendlessocean
- Blessed - Victor Thompson
- Overwhelming Victory - Mercy Chinwo
- Worship Szn - GreatmanTakit
- Love Child - Angeloh
BEST GOSPEL RAP ARTIST
- GreatmanTakit
- Obareengy
- Protek
- Nolly
AFRO GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Correct - GreatmanTakit
- Alone - Anendlessocean
- Odogwu - Prinx Emmanuel
- No Weapon - Lighthill Music ft. Ify Benson
AFRO GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- GreatmanTakit
- Prinx Emmanuel
- Marizu
- Ko’rale
- Nina Shezz
- TJ Sarx
- Anendlessocean
ARTIST OF THE YEAR - MALE
- Moses Bliss
- Limoblaze
- Victor Thompson
- Mike Abdul
- Dunsin Oyekan
ARTIST OF THE YEAR - FEMALE
- Mercy Chinwo
- Judikay
- Sunmisola Agbebi
- Ada Ehi
- Victoria Orenze
BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW
- 121 Selah
- City Choir
- Lighthill Music
- Spirit of Prophecy
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Gratitude - Anendlessocean
- Worthy of My Praise - Dunsin Oyekan ft. Lawrence Oyor
- This Kind God - Samuel Afolabi
- New Generation - Ebuka Songs ft. Moses Bliss
- Lord You Are Great - Moses Bliss x Festizie x Chizie x Neeja x Sonmusic x Ajah Asika
- Darling Jesus - Sonmusic ft. Neeja
BEST COLLABORATION
- Give Me Chance - Bidemi Olaoba ft. Mercy Chinwo
- Worthy of My Praise - Dunsin Oyekan ft. Lawrence Oyor
- E Dey Flow - Moses Bliss, Neeja, A-Jay Asika
- New Generation - Ebuka Songs ft. Moses Bliss
- Particularly - Gaise Baba ft. Tope Alabi
- Fragrance - Esther Orji ft. GGTQ
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE
- Noble G
- Victor Thompson
- Esther Osaji
- Magpsalms
- Sinmidele
PRAISE LEADER
- Lilian Nneji
- Catty Lopez
- Adeyinka Alaseyori
- Dare Justified
- Elijah Daniel
- Gabriel Eziashi
- Tosin Bee
- M & Mrs Revelation
- Emekasongz
- Bidemi Olaoba
SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- GreatmanTakit
- Endless Ocean
- IBKsings
- Ebuka Songs
- Sunmisola
- Kaestrings
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- GreatmanTakit
- Anendlessocean
- Kaestrings
- Folabi Nuel
- Dunsin Oyekan
- Victor Thompson
WORSHIP LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Sunmisola Agbebi
- EbukaSongs
- Abby Ojomu
- Theophilus Sunday
- Kaestrings
- David Dam
- Yinka Okeleye
- BBO
- Magpsalms
- Neon Adejo
CHRISTIAN MEDIA OUTLET
- StreetChurch
- PraiseworldRadio
- The Shining Light Show
- Black Fame Podcast (Gaise Baba)
- Harrykrown
CHRISTIAN FASHION INFLUENCER
- Veekee James
- Prudent
- Wurafadaka
- Trip Clothing
- Shakara Trybe
CHRISTIAN HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
- Blackboy MCM
- Korede Manuel
- Sammysas
BEST PRESENTER OF THE YEAR
- Sabrina
- Ayo Mairoese
- Onyinyechi
- Forever
CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP
- Dr. Stephen Akintayo
- Dr. Olumide Emmanuel
- Olushola Olaleye
- Chris Ani
- Fabian George
- Kunmi Ariyo
CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ARTS
- Angeloh
- Joshua Mike Bamiloye
- Temi
- Israel Obasola
Take advantage of this grand celebration of Christian talent and impact!
Follow The Kingdom Achievers Awards on Instagram to stay updated.
Registration link: https://kaawards.com/register/
