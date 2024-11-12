Kingdom Achievers Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best in Christian Music and Culture

Source: Original

Africa's most prominent Christian music and culture awards ceremony is set to honor creatives and trailblazers across various sectors on December 20th at the Muson Center in Lagos. The third edition, themed “The Convergence,” will recognize excellence in arts, entertainment, fashion, business, and content creation. This year’s esteemed jury includes Dr. Tim Godfrey, Id Cabasa, Onos Ariyo, Foza, Sola Sanusi (Head of Entertainment Desk, Legit.ng), Samuel Onyemelukwe (CEO of Trace), and Bisola Badejo (CEO of Celebration Church).

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle - Dr. Paul Enenche

Fire-Fire - Pitasings

Too Many Reasons - Mercy Chinwo

Let Me In - 121 Selah

Give Me Chance - Bidemi Olaoba X Mercy Chinwo

You Do This One - Mercy Chinwo

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

Greatmantakit

Ebuka Songs

Prinx Emmanuel

Stevehills

Sunmisola

AnendlessOcean

Neon Adejo

IBKsings

RISING STARS

Stevehills

Labisi

Grace Idowu

Pelumi Deborah

Neeja

Daniel G Praise

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Dr. Tim Godfrey

Humanitarian of the Year: Woli Arole

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Horphuray

DJ Ernesty

DJ Classik

DJ D'MO

DJ Penny

DJ Chrix

DJ Sammy

SOUL AND ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Sal Ly

Obareengy

Tobi Toun

Anendlessocean

Sinmidele

Angeloh

GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR

GMusic Plus

Gospel Hotspot

Gospel Xperience

Gospellyrics

FamouzGospel

Kingdom Meme

CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

A category recognizing individuals whose creative content promotes Gospel values and inspires faith.

Peace Oni

Eric Guaga

Moromoluwatiketike

Femi Babs

King James

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Outgun Onkar

Hillsplay

RotimiKeyz

Steph Ade

Tbabz

REHMAHZ

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Great Commission - Dunsin Oyekan

Decagon - Anendlessocean

Blessed - Victor Thompson

Overwhelming Victory - Mercy Chinwo

Worship Szn - GreatmanTakit

Love Child - Angeloh

BEST GOSPEL RAP ARTIST

GreatmanTakit

Obareengy

Protek

Nolly

AFRO GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Correct - GreatmanTakit

Alone - Anendlessocean

Odogwu - Prinx Emmanuel

No Weapon - Lighthill Music ft. Ify Benson

AFRO GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GreatmanTakit

Prinx Emmanuel

Marizu

Ko’rale

Nina Shezz

TJ Sarx

Anendlessocean

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - MALE

Moses Bliss

Limoblaze

Victor Thompson

Mike Abdul

Dunsin Oyekan

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - FEMALE

Mercy Chinwo

Judikay

Sunmisola Agbebi

Ada Ehi

Victoria Orenze

BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW

121 Selah

City Choir

Lighthill Music

Spirit of Prophecy

SONG OF THE YEAR

Gratitude - Anendlessocean

Worthy of My Praise - Dunsin Oyekan ft. Lawrence Oyor

This Kind God - Samuel Afolabi

New Generation - Ebuka Songs ft. Moses Bliss

Lord You Are Great - Moses Bliss x Festizie x Chizie x Neeja x Sonmusic x Ajah Asika

Darling Jesus - Sonmusic ft. Neeja

BEST COLLABORATION

Give Me Chance - Bidemi Olaoba ft. Mercy Chinwo

Worthy of My Praise - Dunsin Oyekan ft. Lawrence Oyor

E Dey Flow - Moses Bliss, Neeja, A-Jay Asika

New Generation - Ebuka Songs ft. Moses Bliss

Particularly - Gaise Baba ft. Tope Alabi

Fragrance - Esther Orji ft. GGTQ

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Noble G

Victor Thompson

Esther Osaji

Magpsalms

Sinmidele

PRAISE LEADER

Lilian Nneji

Catty Lopez

Adeyinka Alaseyori

Dare Justified

Elijah Daniel

Gabriel Eziashi

Tosin Bee

M & Mrs Revelation

Emekasongz

Bidemi Olaoba

SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GreatmanTakit

Endless Ocean

IBKsings

Ebuka Songs

Sunmisola

Kaestrings

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

GreatmanTakit

Anendlessocean

Kaestrings

Folabi Nuel

Dunsin Oyekan

Victor Thompson

WORSHIP LEADER OF THE YEAR

Sunmisola Agbebi

EbukaSongs

Abby Ojomu

Theophilus Sunday

Kaestrings

David Dam

Yinka Okeleye

BBO

Magpsalms

Neon Adejo

CHRISTIAN MEDIA OUTLET

StreetChurch

PraiseworldRadio

The Shining Light Show

Black Fame Podcast (Gaise Baba)

Harrykrown

CHRISTIAN FASHION INFLUENCER

Veekee James

Prudent

Wurafadaka

Trip Clothing

Shakara Trybe

CHRISTIAN HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Blackboy MCM

Korede Manuel

Sammysas

BEST PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

Sabrina

Ayo Mairoese

Onyinyechi

Forever

CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Dr. Stephen Akintayo

Dr. Olumide Emmanuel

Olushola Olaleye

Chris Ani

Fabian George

Kunmi Ariyo

CHRISTIAN FORCE IN ARTS

Angeloh

Joshua Mike Bamiloye

Temi

Israel Obasola

Take advantage of this grand celebration of Christian talent and impact!

Follow The Kingdom Achievers Awards on Instagram to stay updated.

Registration link: https://kaawards.com/register/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng