It was such a fun moment for singer Darey Art Alade's wife, Deola and their daughter, as the duo shared some mother-daughter-moment

A video circulating the internet and sighted by Legit.ng showed Dare's wife and their daughter getting their hands dirty in the kitchen as she taught the young girl to pound yam

The video has warmed the hearts of many Nigerians who commended her for being intentional in training her child

Internet users witnessed a profound mother-daughter moment between singer Dare Art Alade's wife and his daughter, Tintin.

The video captured the mother and daughter preparing a delicious Vegetable soup and pounding yam from scratch.

Deola teaches daughter Tintin to pound yam. @deolaartalade

Source: Instagram

Deola, the wife of the singer, who performed a touching tribute at the late Herbert Wigwe's funeral, looked like she was having a stress-free time in the kitchen.

Deola's talks about passing down traditions

In the Instagram post, Deola shared that moments like these define the true joy of parenthood. She noted that traditions, skills, and values are passed down to the children this way.

Deola wrote:

"I had the most heartwarming time teaching my daughter, Tintin, how to pound yam and make delicious vegetable soup from scratch (as an authentic Ekiti babe that I am 😉 IYKYK). It’s moments like these that truly define the joy of parenthood - passing down traditions, skills, and values to our children."

See the full post here:

Deola and daughter stir reactions online

The video of the music star's wife, Deola, and her daughter, Tintin, has caused Nigerians to share their thoughts online. Read some below:

@sheyebanks:

"We don’t get to see these things anymore. Love it."

@debolalagos:

"Beautiful! God bless our children, make them greater than we pray."

@sisi_yemmie:

"I loooove this. Well done Tintin."

@dareynow:

"Nobody should ask me how it tasted oh!"

@officialwaje:

"My Tintin is now joining mummy to cook. I remember how adorably tiny you were as a baby."

@damolaoguntoyinbo:

"Great stuff madam. Boys should learn this too."

Dare Art Alade celebrates 15th wedding anniversary

Veteran musician Dare Art Alade and his beautiful wife, Deola Ayeni, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

The singer shared a loved-up photo with his dear wife on his Instagram page and showed her amazing messages.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Dare have trooped to his page to send congratulatory messages to him and his wife.

