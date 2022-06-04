Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to Johnny Drille’s desire to start making street music to gain more popularity

Portable said the same happened to him when he was in Abuja as he revealed he had been singing for the past ten years and no one knew him

The controversial singer beckoned on Johnny Drille to reach out to him, adding that he does all kinds of music

Fans may be in for a possible collaboration between Johnny Drille and controversial singer Portable, which would be one of a kind as they focus on different music genres.

This comes after controversial singer Portable took to his Instagram page to reach out and encourage Johnny Drille after the latter revealed nobody recognized him when he visited the streets of Lagos like an everyday guy.

Portable encourages Johnny Drille. Credit: @portablebaeby @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Portable recounted a similar experience that happened to him when he was still in Abuja.

The controversial singer said he had been making music for ten years with nobody recognizing him until he released Zazoo featuring Olamide and made it to the limelight.

Portable also said he was ready to work with Johnny Drille, adding that he makes all kinds of music.

He said:

"The same thing happens to me when I was still in Abuja , I’ve being singing for the past 10years in the music industry no blow nothing nothing and I do spend money on promotions , although my song always go viral but no one knows my face But thank God for my life now since I sang ZAZU my story changed . You can give me a try I do all style of music Portable Omolalomi The Street Problem IDÅMU Adugbo."

See the post below:

Internet users react

labb.ii:

"Omo their collabo go be like say u dey chop roasted corn and bread, e no fit blend ."

bashy_bounty:

"Wetin this Werey dey feel like?."

iszymhan_:

"Grace dey follow portable ... 6 months .this guy drops every month.. talking senses in his music contrary to his look.. Portable is definition of grace."

sure_lah:

"Na joke Johnny dey joke , werey go serious , is Johnny your mate ."

Johhny Drille hints at making street music

Talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille may soon change his music genre as he hinted that he could start making music from this street.

This comes after Johnny Drille shared the result of a social experiment he carried out recently.

The video the singer shared showed him going to the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy.

Source: Legit.ng