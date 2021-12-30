Why We Decided to Make Our Annual Festival an 8 Day Affair - Dare Art Alade

Eight years after instituting Livespot 360 a growing and thriving creative solutions company, Chief Creative Director, Entrepreneur, Multiple Award-Winning and Multi-Platinum Afro Soul/R&B singer, musician, songwriter, music producer and showstopper extraordinaire, Dare Art Alade has said that his company, Livespot360, is showing no signs of slowing down.

DJ Spinall at Livespot festival Photo: Livespost360

Speaking at the recently concluded annual music concert experience in Lagos, Livespot X Festival, Dare said the initially planned six-day turned eight-day event delivered on all expectations.

“It’s always exciting when you make big plans and everything not only turns out as proposed but also exceeds your wildest imaginations. With over 50 performances, five headline shows and six days of youth-focused activities at ‘Gen Z Republik’, we made sure to pull out all the stops for the 2021 Livespot X Festival. With the success of the 2019 two-day edition featuring Grammy-winning rapper, Cardi B in Lagos and Ghana, we knew we had to raise the bar this year. Especially considering how difficult times have been with the pandemic,” Dare said.

Tiwa Savage performing at Livespot festival Photo: Livespost360

The event saw custom headline concerts from global superstars like Wizkid, Tems, P Square, Tiwa Savage and DJ Spinall. With additional performances from over 50 supporting acts, Dare lauded the artists for going above and beyond for the event saying: “I have to thank every artist for putting in the time and the effort to make sure we delivered great shows. Tems and Peter Okoye of P Square were ill but they brought so much energy that it was clear that this was just as important to them as it was to us.”

PSquare performing at Livespot festival Photo: Livespost360

Speaking on why ‘Gen Z Republik’ was organised, Dare added that, “The Nigerian youth make up over 60% of our population and we recognise the importance they bring to pop culture so we definitely couldn't leave them out. It was heartwarming to see how much fun they had as even artists like Ayra Starr and Ladi Poe who performed at the six-day event had so much fun engaging in all the games and activities with the fans.”

Tems performing at Livespot festival Photo: Livespost360

Livespot X Festival is an exclusive annual project of Livespot360. Livespot360 is a 360º creative solutions company, unified by a passion for developing disruptive ideas. Combining digital marketing and tech innovation, advertising and media, tv, radio & print production, experiential marketing and entertainment for the Nigerian and African audience, Livespot360 constantly pushes the quality and performance bar higher.

Wizkid performing at Livespot festival Photo: Livespost360

The company, from its inception in 2013, has been treading disruptive paths to building a world-class 360 creative solutions company by executing industry redefining projects and talk-of-the-town concepts. By following this approach, Livespot360 has been able to turn consumers into fans and advocates by merging entertainment and marketing and also aiming for the heart rather than the head.

[Sponsored]

