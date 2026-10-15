The Federal Government proposed a harmonised 2027 examination timetable aimed at releasing WAEC, NECO and other results by August

JAMB's UTME is scheduled for March 15 to 25, 2027, while WAEC and NECO exams are spread across April, May and June

The Federal Ministry of Education said the plan is designed to open up tertiary admission processes from September 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government on Wednesday, October 14, put forward a coordinated 2027 examination timetable that targets the release of results from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS in August, so that candidates can begin applying for tertiary institution admission from September.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Ministry of Education announced the proposal in a statement issued late Wednesday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo.

The Federal Government proposes a coordinated 2027 WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS timetable, targeting August results and September tertiary admission applications. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

According to the ministry, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, held a meeting with the heads and representatives of major examination bodies at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja to move the harmonisation plan forward.

"The meeting focused on aligning examination schedules, minimising timetable clashes, and ensuring the timely processing and release of results," the statement said.

FG targets August release for exam results

Under the plan, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will conduct the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from March 15 to 25, 2027, with results expected before the end of the same month.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is scheduled to run from April 1 to May 14, while the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will hold its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from May 11 to June 18.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) exams are planned for June 1 to July 5, and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) will run its examinations from June 10 to July 9. Results for all four bodies, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS, are targeted for August.

FG says its 2027 exam timetable will speed up tertiary admissions. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

FG seeks faster tertiary admissions process

The ministry stated that the initiative falls under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), the reform agenda being driven by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Officials added that continued engagement with the examination bodies would ensure adherence to the proposed timelines and strengthen coordination between exam schedules and the tertiary admissions process.

The government said the overall goal is to improve efficiency and give Nigerian students faster access to higher education.

Read the federal government's full statement regarding the fresh development in the education sector below via the X post:

Read more on WAEC

WAEC changes question pattern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Source: Legit.ng