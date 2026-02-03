Education expert Chizuruoke Ezem identifies seven degrees students should reconsider in Nigeria

Ezem said practical skills and strategic exposure are essential for graduates to succeed in their fields

He emphasizes the importance of repackaging careers for graduates of less marketable courses

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

United Kingdom - Former Maltina teacher of the year, Chizuruoke Collins Ezem, said no course is useless, but a course without skills, exposure, or strategy becomes expensive frustration.

Ezem listed seven courses that young people should think twice before studying in Nigerian universities.

Chizuruoke Ezem mentions courses to think twice about in Nigerian universities and how to repack a career. Photo credit: Chizuruoke Collins Ezem

Source: Facebook

He also explained how those who studied those courses can repack their careers.

The United Kingdom-based educationist stated this in a post shared via Facebook on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Seven courses to reconsider before studying

1. Mass Communication (without a skill angle)

Many graduates finish with theory but no practical media skills.

Repackage:

Learn content creation, digital marketing, video editing, PR, copywriting, or social media strategy. Media pays skills, not certificates.

2. Sociology or Philosophy (without application)

Deep thinking, poor market demand.

Repackage:

Move into HR, research, policy analysis, UX research, counselling, NGO work, or data-related roles. Thinking must solve problems to pay.

3. Political Science (without political structure or exposure)

Many graduates end up confused.

Repackage:

Policy writing, governance consulting, political communication, community organising, data analysis, or media commentary.

4. History or Religious Studies (without direction)

Knowledge-rich, income-poor.

Repackage:

Teaching, curriculum development, publishing, content creation, ethics consulting, leadership training, faith-based education, and research writing.

5. Linguistics or Languages (without monetisation plan)

Language alone rarely pays in Nigeria.

Repackage:

Translation, interpretation, international education, content localisation, online teaching, diplomacy related roles.

6. Biology or Chemistry (without medical or industrial pathway)

Many get stuck after NYSC.

Repackage:

Public health, laboratory tech certification, environmental science, health data, research assistance, and regulatory affairs.

7. Education (without positioning)

Teaching is undervalued when poorly positioned.

Repackage:

Educational consulting, online tutoring, curriculum design, school leadership, edtech, coaching, training.

Ezem advised those in school studying the above courses to think ahead.

For those who have graduated, he urged them not to panic but to repackage, relearn, and reposition.

He concluded by saying that degrees open doors bu skills keep them open.

