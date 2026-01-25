Florence Hungbo has graduated from UNILAG with a second degree in Mass Communication, aligning education with her media career

Hungbo emphasised the importance of education in combating misinformation and enhancing credibility in the digital media landscape

She encouraged professionals to pursue further education, stating it's never too late to enhance one's journey

Akoka, Lagos state - A Nigerian media entrepreneur, Florence Hungbo, popularly known as Bodex Hungbo, has earned a second degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Hungbo, chairperson of Bodex Group International, was among thousands of graduands at the institution’s 56th Convocation Ceremony held at the Akoka campus, where she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.

UNILAG Convocation: Bodex Hungbo Bags 2nd Degree, "Education Is Key to Credible Influence"

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the achievement comes years after her first degree in Industrial Chemistry and reflects what she describes as an intentional alignment between education and professional practice.

UNILAG convocation: Why I returned to school - Hungbo

Speaking on the significance of the accomplishment, Hungbo said her decision to return to school was driven by purpose and growth.

“My first degree was in Industrial Chemistry. Having a second degree that aligns with what I do is intentional. I want my name attached to every positive success,” she said.

Before returning to academia, Hungbo had already built a thriving career spanning media consulting, digital communications, reputation management, and broadcasting. However, she explained that formal education in Mass Communication was necessary to strengthen credibility and deepen her understanding of the media landscape.

“I love media, but I didn’t study media in school,” she said. “I had practical experience, but I wanted my education to match my practice.”

UNILAG: Classroom tested my resolve - UNILAG convocation

Balancing academic responsibilities with managing multiple businesses proved challenging, particularly in terms of time management. Hungbo admitted that returning to the classroom alongside much younger students tested her resolve, but discipline and passion kept her focused.

Despite the challenges, she said the experience expanded her leadership capacity and reinforced the value of education beyond certification. According to her, education builds patience, focus, and effective human management skills.

Education critical in combating misinformation - Hungbo

As a prominent voice in Nigeria’s digital media ecosystem and convener of the Bodex Social Media Hangout, Hungbo emphasised that education is critical in combating misinformation and ensuring responsible influence.

“You can’t just speak without knowledge,” she noted. “Education helps you understand alignment, credibility, and how to manage fake news.”

Hungbo noted that she has already begun applying her academic experience to social impact initiatives. At the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout hosted at UNILAG, she engaged over 1,200 students on social media for social good, personal development, and the role of creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Looking ahead, she announced plans for a nationwide digital media school tour aimed at equipping students with practical skills through engagements with journalists, influencers, and media professionals.

UNILAG Convocation: Bodex Hungbo Bags 2nd Degree, "Education Is Key to Credible Influence"

Source: UGC

UNILAG convocation: Hungbo advises professionals

For professionals and creatives who feel it may be too late to return to school, Hungbo offered words of encouragement.

“It’s not too late. If education will help your journey, go for it,” she said.

Reflecting on her convocation day, Hungbo described the moment as deeply fulfilling.

“Now I can confidently say I’m an industrial chemist and a mass communicator. This degree aligns with what I practice, and it has taken my confidence to another level," she said.

UNILAG’s 56th convocation: 78-year-old bags PhD

In a related development, a 78-year old man, Dr Hammid Taju, has obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in French at the 56th convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“We have among the graduands today, Dr Taju, who obtained a PhD in French at a youthful age of 78 years. .

"He is the oldest graduating student this year. We also have an inspirational figure, Oba Sulaimon Bangbande, the Olofin of Isheri, who is also graduating with a Master of Science (M.Sc) in Systems Engineering," the university's vice chancellor said.

Source: Legit.ng