Moniepoint has announced a new job vacancies, including technical and administrative roles

The new roles comes on the heels of Moniepoint and other fintechs' licence upgrade to operate across Nigeria

The fintech aims to enhance financial inclusion, strengthen customer support, and leverage

Moniepoint has announced new job openings across various departments for technical and non-technical roles.

The fintech said it is recruiting across multiple divisions, particularly in engineering and technology.

Job openings include Senior Backend Engineer (Java), Senior Mobile Engineer, and Senior Software Engineer.

These technical roles will focus on building scalable applications, designing robust backend services, integrating APIs, and managing high-volume financial data.

Other available opportunities include admin officer, head of talent & performance management, data engineer, and POS repair technician.

What Moniepoint is looking for?

While the jobs requirements varies, Moniepoint emphasises on a collaborative, innovation-driven work culture, offering competitive salaries, health benefits, pension, paid leave, and continuous learning opportunities.

The company’s tech stack includes Java, Spring Boot, Docker, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, Elasticsearch, and AWS Cloud, enabling its engineers to develop scalable, reliable, and high-performing solutions.

The recruitment process involves an initial call with the recruiter, technical assessments, deep-dive interviews with the engineering team, and a final discussion with the executive team.

Interested candidates can use this link to apply.

Moniepoint gets national licence

The upgrade, which applies to Moniepoint MFB, Opay, Kuda Bank, Palmpay, and Paga, allows these firms to operate nationwide after meeting regulatory requirements, Vanguard reports.

The development was confirmed by Yemi Solaja, Director of the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department, during the annual Committee of Heads of Banks’ Operations conference in Lagos.

The Solaja said:"

“Institutions like Moniepoint MFB, Opay, Kuda Bank, and others have now been upgraded. In practice, their operations are already nationwide."

With national licences, fintech firms are required to meet higher capital thresholds, such as N5 billion for national microfinance banks, and maintain offices to manage customer disputes.

The upgrade also now means that they can now have physical offices in all states.

He stressed the importance of physical offices, noting that:

“Most of their customers operate in the informal sector. They need a clear point of contact if any issues arise.

As Moniepoint expands nationwide, the new hires are expected to play a critical role in driving digital financial services across Nigeria, enhancing access for millions of users, and supporting the country’s growing fintech ecosystem.

