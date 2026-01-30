The federal government and Ogun state have completed the transfer of Tai Solarin University of Education to federal ownership

The institution has been officially renamed Tai Solarin Federal University of Education following the signing of a MoU

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the transition preserved full programme accreditation and strengthened teacher education

The federal government and the Ogun state government have concluded the transfer of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, to federal ownership, formalising the process with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding during the institution’s 17th convocation ceremony.

The agreement officially changed the status of the institution to Tai Solarin Federal University of Education, placing it within the federal university system.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and Education ministry officials at the MoU signing. Photo: X/@dapoabiodungfr

Source: Twitter

The event marked the final stage of a transition that both governments described as a strategic move tied to national interest and ongoing education reforms.

MoU signed at TASUED convocation ceremony

Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Minister of State for Education, Dr Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, signed the MoU on behalf of the Ogun State Government and the Federal Government respectively, representing President Bola Tinubu.

The convocation also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on Senator Oluremi Tinubu, former Ogun state governor Olusegun Osoba, and Governor Abiodun.

The federal government said the takeover was intended to strengthen teacher education and ensure a more balanced distribution of federal institutions across the country.

Governor Abiodun said the transfer aligned with efforts to promote national equity while preserving the academic identity of the university.

TASUED has been officially renamed Tai Solarin Federal University of Education. Photo: X/@dapoabiodungfr

Source: Twitter

He said Ogun State had prioritised education in its 2026 budget, with an allocation of N275.4 billion to expand access and reduce inequality across the sector.

“We have formally sealed the transfer of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, to the Federal Government with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding during the institution’s 17th Convocation Ceremony,” Abiodun said.

Governor Abiodun gives reasons for handover

The governor said the decision also honoured the legacies of notable education advocates linked to the state, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bisi Onabanjo, and the late Awujale of Ijebuland.

He said the transition reflected a shared commitment to institutional stability, staff welfare, and students’ interests.

Abiodun added that the state was confident the change would unlock new opportunities for the university and strengthen its long-term growth and national relevance.

University authorities confirmed that the transition was completed without disruption to academic activities. They said all existing programmes retained full accreditation and expressed optimism that federal ownership would enhance funding stability and institutional development.

UI reclaims top spot in Nigeria rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng