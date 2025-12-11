Aliko Dangote has launched a N100 billion yearly scholarship initiative for Nigerian students, as part of his plan to support education in Nigeria

The programme will run for ten years at a cost of over N1 trillion, providing support for more than 155,000 students across secondary and tertiary levels

A major focus is a STEM scholars scheme supporting 30,000 undergraduates annually in public universities and polytechnics

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, has introduced a N100 billion yearly scholarship programme aimed at expanding access to education for Nigerian students.

The scholarship scheme was officially launched by the Aliko Dangote Foundation in Lagos on Thursday, December 11, 2025, The Cable reported.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Dangote stressed that education remains the strongest driver of social mobility and a key foundation for national growth. He noted that many gifted students across the country are unable to continue their studies due to financial challenges.

Dangote Foundation Scholarship begins in 2026

The initiative, which is projected to cost more than N1 trillion over a ten-year period, will begin in 2026. Dangote said the goal is to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the aspirations of young Nigerians.

He disclosed that the scholarship programme will support 45,000 students in its first year and scale up to 155,000 beneficiaries annually by its fourth year, a number that will be maintained for the remainder of the decade. By 2036, the scheme is expected to have assisted about 1.3 million students.

“We cannot allow financial hardship to silence the dreams of our young people, not when the future of our nation depends on their skills, resilience and leadership,” he said.

According to Dangote, each beneficiary will receive tuition support based on the approved fees of their respective institutions and academic programmes.

A significant component of the plan is the Aliko Dangote STEM Scholars initiative, designed to support 1,325,000 students, specifically 30,000 undergraduate students every year in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at public universities and polytechnics across the country.

This is part of the plan of Africa's richest man to commit $700 million to supporting education in Nigeria over the next decade.

Dangote had earlier disclosed this plan last weekend when speaking at a panel session at the 2025 Doha Forum in Qatar.

The business leader spoke alongside Bill Gates and Sheikha Al Mayassa on a panel focused on innovation, philanthropy and cultural investment.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting that partnerships have played a key role in major humanitarian achievements on the continent.

Dangote referenced the Dangote Foundation’s joint effort with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in tackling polio in Nigeria as an example of how coordinated interventions can produce lasting impact. He said similar cooperation will guide the newly planned education fund

“We have a lot of children out of school, so what we are going to launch next week is a $700 million fund for education,” he had said.

Dangote also highlighted the training efforts at the Dangote Petrochemical complex, noting that more than 50,000 Nigerians have been equipped with the skills required for the 160,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

He said many of these workers will be redeployed as the facility expands, while the broader educational investment will help reinforce the talent pipeline for industries across the country.

Dangote urges wealthy Nigerians to invest in industries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote recently criticised wealthy Nigerians for spending on luxury items like private jets and Rolls-Royce cars while urging them to invest in industries.

The industrialist warned that dependence on imported goods with limited export is harmful to the economy and is like importing poverty.

He also emphasised the need for investment in agriculture, industry, and social infrastructure to support a rapidly growing population.

