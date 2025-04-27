Cynderila Patrick, a Nigerian graduate of Youngstown State University, has sued U.S. President Donald Trump over the revocation of her student visa

A Nigerian graduate of Youngstown State University (YSU) in Ohio, Cynderila Patrick, has taken legal action against United States President Donald Trump, contesting the revocation of her student visa.

Patrick, 36, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday through her attorney, Rhys Cartwright-Jones, arguing that the visa cancellation jeopardized her substantial educational investment and future career opportunities in the United States.

Her visa was rescinded on April 8, amid a sweeping crackdown on international students launched under the Trump administration, which reportedly targeted minor infractions such as traffic violations to justify revocations.

Patrick, a Maryland resident, completed her master's degree in Chemical Engineering in 2024 and had been counting on the visa to secure a work permit, essential for gaining professional experience in her field.

According to a report by Cleveland.com, Patrick’s lawsuit seeks an immediate court order to have her visa reinstated permanently.

The complaint claims that her constitutional right to due process was violated, as she was neither given prior notice nor an explanation for the visa cancellation.

"This disruption will severely hinder her ability to gain professional experience in the United States, undermine the educational investment she has made, and place her at a competitive disadvantage in her field," Cartwright-Jones stated in court documents.

The lawsuit has been assigned to US District Judge Sara Lioi in Akron, Ohio.

Many other students face similar ordeal

Reports indicate that Patrick’s case is not isolated. Under the same policy, more than 1,000 international students across the United States have reportedly lost their visas, including 61 students from Ohio alone, 14 of them from YSU.

Patrick had distinguished herself during her time at Youngstown State, earning a $1,000 Intel scholarship aimed at students pursuing careers in technology. She was also an active member of the National Society of Black Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers.

The revocation policy has stirred controversy, with critics accusing the Trump administration of adopting excessively harsh measures that penalize students for minor infractions, thereby disrupting academic and professional aspirations.

As legal proceedings unfold, Patrick's case may set an important precedent for how immigration and visa enforcement actions are balanced against the rights of international students seeking to build careers in the US.

