Akaeze Kosisochukwu, a top graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a CGPA of 4.62, shared the habits that drove her academic success

She attributed her achievements to regular lecture attendance, engaging in peer discussions, and adapting study methods to fit her busy schedule

Her dedication not only unlocked academic excellence but also opened doors to valuable opportunities and professional connections

Akaeze Kosisochukwu, a graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Owerri, excelled academically, achieving a stellar CGPA of 4.62/5.0.

Now a software developer and cloud engineer, Akaeze shared the habits and strategies that were instrumental in her undergraduate success.

Top Graduate Shares Some of the Habits that Helped Her Succeed During Undergraduate Days

Source: Original

Her journey, marked by discipline and determination, serves as an inspiration for students aspiring to academic excellence.

Attending lectures regularly

Akaeze depicted the importance of attending lectures regularly, which helped her grasp concepts directly from her lecturers.

This habit reduced the need for extensive individual study and allowed her to optimise her learning process.

She credited lecture attendance as a foundational practice that enhanced her understanding and saved valuable time, especially as her responsibilities increased.

Engaging in peer discussions

Another impactful habit Akaeze developed was engaging in discussions with friends and coursemates about topics covered in class.

These conversations helped her identify areas that required further attention while providing diverse perspectives on complex concepts.

By leveraging these insights, Akaeze streamlined her study efforts, making her academic preparation more efficient and effective.

Adapting study methods to time constraints

Balancing her academic commitments alongside work responsibilities, Akaeze adopted study methods suited to her limited time.

She focused on interactive learning methods such as lectures and peer conversations instead of solely relying on traditional reading. This approach enabled her to maintain high academic performance without compromising her other obligations.

In her words:

“Realizing I had less time for study like I did when I didn’t have a job and other responsibilities, I had to seek out ways to aid my learning without actually reading in the real sense. One thing I did was making sure I attended lectures regularly, it made it easier to get the concepts taught.

“Also I engaged in conversations around topics taught in class with either my friends or coursemates, this gives me a heads-up on parts I have to read more on and learning from other’s perspectives of a particular concept gives you a broader view on how to narrow your reading and making it faster.”

Building relationships with lecturers

Akaeze’s dedication and consistent presence in class earned her the recognition of her lecturers.

She highlighted that lecturers are often inclined to assist students who demonstrate attentiveness, discipline, and excellence in their coursework.

This positive relationship with her lecturers led to opportunities, support, and referrals that bolstered her academic and career trajectory.

Top Graduate Shares Some of the Habits that Helped Her Succeed During Undergraduate Days

Source: Original

Opportunities from academic excellence

The benefits of Akaeze’s academic achievements extended beyond her undergraduate days. She attributed her success to unlocking opportunities for networking, gaining referrals, and establishing valuable professional connections.

Her accomplishments reflected not only her hard work but also the doors academic excellence can open for a successful future.

Top graduate advises WAEC and JAMB candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ladipo Motunrayo Boluwatife, a Registered Nurse, and data analytics enthusiast, has built an inspiring reputation for her unwavering dedication to achieving her goals.

Renowned for her diligence and strong faith, she remains committed to excellence in both her professional and personal endeavours. As a passionate advocate for personal growth, Ladipo draws from her experiences to guide students aspiring for success.

Reflecting on her journey, Ladipo shared her advice for students preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng