The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has officially added a collection of Nigerian English words, reflecting the cultural richness and unique expressions of Nigeria

Dr. Kingsley Ugwuanyi, who contributed to drafting the words and their pronunciations, celebrated this milestone and the collaboration involved

The public is encouraged to engage by sharing favorite words and suggesting future updates, highlighting the dynamic nature of Nigerian English

Dr. Kingsley Ugwuanyi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at SOAS University of London, announced on LinkedIn on January 8 that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has officially published its latest updates, featuring an impressive collection of Nigerian English words.

These additions reflect Nigeria’s rich culture, creativity, and unique expressions, highlighting the global influence of Nigerian English.

All the Nigerian words added to Oxford Dictionary revealed. Photo credit: FordJam via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Latest Additions

Here is the list of newly added words and their OED links:

419, Abi, Adire, Agbero, Area Boy, Cross-Carpet, Cross-Carpeting, Eba, Edo, Gele, Jand, Janded, Japa, Kanuri, Kobo, Naija, Suya, Yahoo, Yahoo Boy, Yarn Dust.

See the link to all the definitions here.

The Achievement and Its Significance

Dr. Ugwuanyi, who drafted most of the words and provided their pronunciations, expressed his excitement about the update, emphasizing the importance of showcasing Nigerian English.

He extended gratitude to Danica Salazar, World Englishes editor, and the entire OED team for their collaborative efforts over the years.

Community Engagement

Dr. Ugwuanyi encouraged the public to celebrate this milestone by sharing their favorite words from the list and offering feedback for future updates.

This inclusion underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of Nigerian English and its significant impact on the global linguistic landscape.

Read his full statement below:

“I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians. #Nigeria

“This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their #pronunciations! So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you'll hear my #voice bringing these words to life.

“A special shoutout to Danica Salazar, World Englishes editor, and the entire OED team. This milestone is the result of years of #collaboration and hard work, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together. Let’s celebrate this exciting chapter for Nigerian English.”

Nigerian Lawyer Sues Oxford University

Legit.ng reported that an activist, Ogedi Ogu, has prayed a Lagos high court Igbosere, to order Oxford University Press to pay N10 million as damages, over alleged wrong word definition.

News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that Ogu, counsel representing a claimant, Emmanuel Ofoegbu, urged the court to direct Oxford to ensure that all dictionaries published by them, includes a caveat which states that:

According to him, “The dictionaries are made available as a reference tool only, and that anyone who relies on definition of words in their dictionary as an alternative to seeking independent legal or financial advice, does so at his own risk.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng