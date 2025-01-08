The family of Tony Elumelu donated N10 million in cash and food supplies to 10 orphanage homes

Rice, beans, sugar, milk, and noodles were among the foods provided for the needy

Dr. Awele Elumelu, Tony Elumelu's wife, stressed the importance of lending a helping hand

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Ten orphanage homes in Lagos have received food supplies and N10 million in monetary donations from the family of Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

Food items like rice, beans milk and others were donated to orphanage by the Elumelu. Photo Credit: Ranplett, Tony Elumelu

Source: Getty Images

Among the food items supplied were noodles, rice, beans, milk, and sugar.

Speaking about the donation's goal, Tony Elumelu's wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, who embraced the kids at Hearts of Gold Hospice, emphasised the value of offering assistance.

According to a Daily Trust report, she praised the founders and staff of orphanage homes for their efforts in caring for the children, highlighting the difficulties they face.

“We are trying to support in our own little way and the least we can to support those who have dedicated their lives is to give to these children,” she said.

In her remark, the creator of Heart of Gold Children Hospices, Laja Adedoyin, expressed gratitude for the actions shown to the kids and acknowledged the importance of food for their well-being.

“We are humbled to welcome the wife of the chairman of UBA Group for what they have done. It is so unbelievable. In the history of Heart of Gold Children’s Hospices, it has never happened with the magnitude of the foodstuffs that they brought for my children.

“Food is life. At this present moment, if you have food in Nigeria today, you have everything,” she said.

Also speaking, Alero Ladipo, UBA's group head of marketing and corporate communication, said the outreach was based on the findings of a study conducted to ascertain the needs of the orphanage homes.

