Famous phrases of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. The two coaches are considered two of the greatest managers to have graced English football.

In the latest addition to the Oxford English Dictionary, Ferguson’s ‘squeaky bum time’ and Mourinho’s ‘park the bus’ made it among 15 new words and phrases in the dictionary quarterly update.

Ferguson first said ‘squeaky bum time’ in a press conference in 2003 when referring to Arsenal’s end to the season. The phrase means “A particularly tense period of time, esp. one leading up to the climax of a competition or event.”

Mourinho’s famous ‘park the bus’ got a first mention from the Portuguese gaffer in the 2004-05 season when he was criticizing Spurs for adopting a defensive style against his side. The phrase means “To play in a very defensive way, typically by having the majority of outfield players close to their own goal and showing little attacking intent.”

