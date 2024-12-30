ASUU delays proposed strike to give the Federal Government time to address unresolved issues but warns of a January decision if concerns remain unaddressed

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, says lecturers are frustrated with the government's inaction despite months of negotiations and extensions

The union calls on Nigerians for understanding, stressing that strikes are only declared as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed why it has held off declaring a nationwide strike despite months of threats.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune over the weekend that the delay was a deliberate effort to give the Federal Government ample time to address the union’s long-standing grievances.

ASUU explains that its members' patience has been overstretched and decisive action will be taken soon. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“But up till now, several months after, the government has not done anything concrete as regards all our issues,” Osodeke said.

“We are still on the same old narrative, and as a union, it is time for us to take action on our proposed strike. That will be early January if the government still refuses to do the needful by then.”

ASUU assures member lecturers of decisive actions

Professor Osodeke explained that ASUU’s leadership had been appealing to its members for patience, even as frustration grew among lecturers nationwide.

He noted that the union’s last general meeting in November saw members reluctantly agree to extend the government’s grace period until the end of December.

He said:

“When we met in November, the leadership had to plead with members to allow the government to use the months of November and December to address our concerns, thinking it would have done so by now.”

“But here we are, still telling the same old story. So, now we are going to reconvene our meeting early January and take a decisive direction immediately if nothing is done by then.”

The ASUU president clarified that the union does not need to issue a fresh strike notice, as it has repeatedly extended the initial notice in accordance with labor laws.

ASUU chairman gives update about negotiations

Osodeke also addressed the status of negotiations with the Federal Government's renegotiation committee. While ASUU had concluded its discussions with the committee, he lamented the government’s inaction, stating that no feedback had been received more than two weeks after their last meeting.

“How long do we wait again for feedback on the same issues that have lingered for years?” he asked.

The ASUU leader called on Nigerians to understand the union’s position, emphasizing that strikes are always a last resort.

“We embark on strike only when members have been pushed to the wall,” he noted.

ASUU Announces Scholarship Award for Undergraduates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 ASUU scholarship award for indigent students.

Eligible students with a CGPA of 3.0 and above are encouraged to apply by submitting their applications in person to the ASUU-UI Secretariat at Mellanby Hall before noon on January 9, 2025.

This initiative aims to support academically strong but financially disadvantaged students at the University of Ibadan

ASUU Speaks on Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills

Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed strong opposition to the proposed tax reforms bill by President Bola Tinubu, specifically the plan to scrap the education tax.

ASUU president Emmanuel Osodeke said this move would ruin public tertiary institutions, which rely heavily on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng