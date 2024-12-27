US universities are urging international students to return early before president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, amid concerns over potential travel bans

Institutions like Cornell University and the University of Southern California have advised students to come back early to avoid being affected by possible immigration restrictions

Trump's hardline immigration stance and the appointment of Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy have heightened these concerns

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration set for January 20, universities across the United States are urging international students to return early from their winter break.

This advice comes amid concerns over potential travel restrictions that Trump may impose, similar to the ones during his previous administration.

International Students

During Trump’s first term, many international students found themselves stranded abroad when a travel ban was implemented.

Trump has been vocal about his strict immigration policies, including the possibility of reinstating travel bans on citizens from predominantly Muslim countries and revoking student visas for certain foreign nationals.

Stephen Miller’s appointment as incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, known for his hardline views on immigration, has further raised concerns.

Cornell University’s Office of Global Learning has recommended that students traveling abroad return before January 21, warning that a travel ban could be implemented shortly after the inauguration.

Previously Targeted Countries

The university mentioned that the ban could affect citizens from countries previously targeted, such as Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia, and potentially include new countries like China and India.

The University of Southern California also urged its more than 17,000 international students to return at least a week before Trump’s inauguration.

This advice comes as many prospective Nigerian students are choosing the US amid stricter immigration policies in the UK, a popular destination for international study.

Giant of Africa in Number

A recent US government report named Nigeria as the seventh largest source of international students globally and the highest in Africa, with 20,029 Nigerian students enrolled.

In June, while campaigning to reclaim the White House, Trump promised that foreign students would receive automatic green cards upon graduating from US universities if he won the election.

However, his campaign’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, clarified that there would be an “aggressive vetting process” to exclude certain individuals, including “communists, radical Islamists, and America haters.”

Trump to Deport Illegal Immigrants in US

Legit.ng reported that President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has disclosed his intention to deport all immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The incoming president made this known in an interview on Sunday, December 8, with NBC News, seen by Legit.ng.

