A university graduate took to social media to praise himself after attending his convocation ceremony

The young man rounded up his studies at the University of Ibadan, where he graduated with a degree in psychology

Olumide Daniel Dasaolu said although he did not win any awards at UI, he was able to make a name for himself

A University of Ibadan graduate is trending online after posting to celebrate his graduation.

The graduate, Olumide Daniel Dasaolu said he may not have won any awards but he was still a happy graduate.

The man graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Olumide said he was able to make a name for himself at the University of Ibadan where he bagged a BSc honours degree in psychology.

He said in his post:

"The little boy from Mushin Lagos to the world. Overall best graduating student faculty and department best graduating students. 10 scholarships, 3k dollars grant fully funded masters program abroad. All of these I did not get. Rather I built a NAME for myself and that name has become a FORCE to reckon."

Reactions as man graduates from the University of Ibadan

@ayomide ajana said:

"Mushin! I'm so proud of you bro. Congratulation sir greater height in Jesus name."

@OLAYINKA said:

"Thank you for making Mushin proud."

@Beadsbyajolayo578 said:

"Congratulations! Great Behaviorist."

@Shittu Lateefat Olam said:

"Wow, bro! Congratulations sir, I claim more than this for my kids."

@Tosintaiwo said:

"Things I actually love to see. Congratulations my senior future psychologist."

@kdijah oritoke said:

"Big congratulations to you..I'm so happy for you."

@TheSocialRukayat said:

"I got moved by the scholarship, won't you mind mentoring me in getting scholarships. Congratulations."

@Raji Motunrayo Saffron said:

"Make we no lie,people sabi book oooo."

@Ayobamiisthename said:

"Werey write $3k grant."

Lady graduates from ABUAD

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated with a bachelor degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng