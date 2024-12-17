Western Sydney University leads the world in making a significant impact through SDG-focused research and community initiatives

Universities like the University of Manchester and the University of Tasmania follow closely, excelling in addressing global challenges and fostering innovation

These institutions are pivotal in shaping future leaders dedicated to creating sustainable solutions

In the walls of human progress, universities hold a pivotal role.

They do more than just educate; they ignite sparks of innovation and confront global challenges head-on.

The world's most impactful universities 2024. Photo credit: University of Exeter

Source: UGC

It's within these hallowed halls that tomorrow's innovators, leaders, and agents of change are forged.

Those who graduate from programs steeped in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework emerge not only as experts in their fields but also as champions of sustainable solutions.

Thus, we present the most impactful universities in the world for 2024, as per Times Higher Education.

1. Western Sydney University (99.7, Australia)

Western Sydney University tops the list, renowned for its strong emphasis on sustainability and community engagement. The university excels in SDG-focused research and projects, making significant strides in areas such as climate action and quality education.

2. University of Manchester (98.5, United Kingdom)

The University of Manchester is highly regarded for its impactful research and commitment to social responsibility. It has a robust programme that addresses global challenges, particularly in sustainable cities and communities.

3. University of Tasmania (98.5, Australia)

Known for its dedication to environmental sustainability, the University of Tasmania integrates SDG principles into its curriculum and research initiatives. It focuses on sustainable energy solutions and conservation efforts.

4. Aalborg University (98.0, Denmark)

Aalborg University stands out for its innovative approaches to problem-based learning and sustainability. The university prioritizes research on renewable energy and sustainable urban development.

5. RMIT University (97.7, Australia)

RMIT University is a leader in promoting sustainable practices and social innovation. It engages in extensive research on climate action and supports numerous community-driven projects.

6. University of Alberta (97.4, Canada)

The University of Alberta is recognized for its comprehensive approach to sustainability, covering areas such as clean water, sanitation, and affordable clean energy. It collaborates extensively with local and international partners.

7. UNSW Sydney (97.2, Australia)

UNSW Sydney is committed to addressing global challenges through research and education. Its initiatives focus on sustainable infrastructure, health and well-being, and climate action.

8. Queen’s University (97.1, Canada)

Queen’s University excels in integrating sustainability into its academic programmes and community outreach. The university is dedicated to eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive education.

9. Arizona State University (Tempe) (96.4, United States)

Arizona State University is known for its strong focus on sustainability and innovation. It leads various projects aimed at sustainable cities, climate resilience, and responsible consumption.

10. University of Exeter (96.1, United Kingdom)

The University of Exeter is committed to sustainability through its research and community initiatives. It focuses on addressing environmental challenges, promoting health and well-being, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

UNILAG, Other Top Universities in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the longlist of Nigerian tertiary institution ratings ahead of the commencement of the 2024 admissions period.

In its weekly bulletin, JAMB cited five areas of consideration in rating the higher institutions in Nigeria.

