Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo, Vice Chancellor of JABU, has criticized the exclusion of private university students from Nigeria’s student loan scheme, calling it an act of "injustice"

He emphasized the need for equal access to loans for all Nigerian students and proposed a maximum loan cap to ensure fairness

Fakulojo highlighted the achievements of JABU, including 626 graduates at the upcoming convocation and an honorary doctorate for Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu

Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo, Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayodele Babalola University (JABU), has condemned the federal government’s exclusion of private university students from the national student loan scheme, calling it an act of "injustice."

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of JABU’s 15th convocation ceremony, Prof. Fakulojo questioned the rationale behind the exclusion.

Fakulojo urges federal government to include private universities in student loan scheme. Photo credit: Vera Ajoze via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JABU Vice Chancellor Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo

He stressed that all Nigerian students, irrespective of their institutions, deserve equal access to the loan scheme.

Fakulojo argued that the Nigerian University Student Loan Scheme Act does not explicitly exclude private university students and that such exclusion is inequitable, as private universities contribute to public revenues through taxes, unlike public institutions.

Nigerian Student Loan Scheme Exclusion

To ensure fairness, Fakulojo suggested implementing a maximum loan cap, such as N500,000 or N1 million per student, to accommodate varying tuition fees across institutions.

Private University Students Loan Access

The vice chancellor also highlighted JABU's accomplishments ahead of the convocation, where 626 graduates will receive degrees, including 50 first-class honours and 114 postgraduate awards (PGD, MSc, MA, and PhD).

Among the honorary doctorate degree recipients is Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu.

JABU Graduates 50 First-Class Students

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) will confer degrees on 626 students during its 2033/2024 convocation ceremony.

The institution's vice chancellor, Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo, announced that 50 students would graduate with first-class honours, showcasing the varsity's academic excellence.

Prof Fakolujo revealed that, in addition to the 50 first-class graduates, 290 students achieved second-class upper division, 215 attained second-class lower division, 67 earned third class, and four graduated with a pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng