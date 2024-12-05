JABU Vice Chancellor Criticizes Exclusion of Private University Students from Loan Scheme
- Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo, Vice Chancellor of JABU, has criticized the exclusion of private university students from Nigeria’s student loan scheme, calling it an act of "injustice"
- He emphasized the need for equal access to loans for all Nigerian students and proposed a maximum loan cap to ensure fairness
- Fakulojo highlighted the achievements of JABU, including 626 graduates at the upcoming convocation and an honorary doctorate for Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu
Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo, Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayodele Babalola University (JABU), has condemned the federal government’s exclusion of private university students from the national student loan scheme, calling it an act of "injustice."
Speaking at a media briefing ahead of JABU’s 15th convocation ceremony, Prof. Fakulojo questioned the rationale behind the exclusion.
JABU Vice Chancellor Professor Olasebikan Fakulojo
He stressed that all Nigerian students, irrespective of their institutions, deserve equal access to the loan scheme.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Fakulojo argued that the Nigerian University Student Loan Scheme Act does not explicitly exclude private university students and that such exclusion is inequitable, as private universities contribute to public revenues through taxes, unlike public institutions.
Nigerian Student Loan Scheme Exclusion
To ensure fairness, Fakulojo suggested implementing a maximum loan cap, such as N500,000 or N1 million per student, to accommodate varying tuition fees across institutions.
Private University Students Loan Access
The vice chancellor also highlighted JABU's accomplishments ahead of the convocation, where 626 graduates will receive degrees, including 50 first-class honours and 114 postgraduate awards (PGD, MSc, MA, and PhD).
Among the honorary doctorate degree recipients is Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu.
JABU Graduates 50 First-Class Students
Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) will confer degrees on 626 students during its 2033/2024 convocation ceremony.
The institution's vice chancellor, Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo, announced that 50 students would graduate with first-class honours, showcasing the varsity's academic excellence.
Prof Fakolujo revealed that, in addition to the 50 first-class graduates, 290 students achieved second-class upper division, 215 attained second-class lower division, 67 earned third class, and four graduated with a pass.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.