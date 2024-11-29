The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Sa’adu Zungur University has declared an indefinite strike due to the lack of pension schemes, poor working conditions, and unpaid allowances

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) has announced an indefinite strike.

It cites the absence of pension and retirement schemes, poor working conditions, and unpaid earned academic allowances as reasons for the strike.

ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike at a State University in Nigeria, Gives Reason

Source: Facebook

This decision was declared by ASUU Chairperson Comrade Auwal Nuhu at a press conference following a congress meeting on Friday at the university's Yuli campus.

Reasons for Strike

Comrade Nuhu emphasized that the university administration and Bauchi State government have shown no commitment to addressing these issues.

He noted that all attempts to engage with the authorities had failed, leaving the union with no choice but to take drastic action.

"The Congress noted the lack of readiness and commitment of the University administration and the Government to attend to its demands," Nuhu stated.

Unbearable Conditions

Describing the situation as "unbearable," Nuhu accused the university management of ignoring long-standing grievances.

He highlighted that the members are demoralized and lack financial security after years of service.

"This strike is a last resort after exhaustive dialogue and appeals," he declared, adding that the strike would not end until their concerns were resolved.

Impact on Academic Activities

The indefinite strike is expected to disrupt academic activities significantly, further straining the relationship between the university’s management and its staff.

Students, already facing a tight academic calendar, are now uncertain about their future as the industrial action takes effect.

Source: Legit.ng