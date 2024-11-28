The National Essay Competition, organized by UBA Foundation, celebrates the brightest senior secondary students across Nigeria

Each year, the competition promotes reading culture and intellectual rivalry, with winners like Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah in 2024 and Onaro Adaeze Chukwuazolem in 2023 shining through

This report lists all the winners from 2011 to 2024, showcasing the exceptional talent fostered by this initiative

The National Essay Competition, aimed at senior secondary students in Nigeria, is organized annually by UBA Foundation.

This initiative promotes reading culture and encourages intellectual competition among students across Nigeria and Africa.

National Essay Competition Nigeria winners. Photo credit: X/UBA Group

Source: Twitter

The competition provides a platform for students to showcase their writing skills and engage in critical thinking on various topics.

National Essay Competition winners

It also aims to inspire young minds and nurture their intellectual capabilities.

Winners receive significant prizes, including educational grants that can be used towards their university education.

Since its inception, the National Essay Competition has seen thousands of students participate from different regions of Nigeria.

The rigorous selection process involves multiple rounds of assessments to identify the top essays.

The UBA Judges comprise distinguished educators and writers who evaluate submissions based on originality, clarity, and coherence.

Nigerian secondary school students essay contest

2024 Winners

1. Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah - 1st Place

2. Obinna-Chukwu Chikamara Christabel - 2nd Place

3. Essien Greatness Emediong - 3rd Place

2023 Winners

1. Onaro Adaeze Chukwuazolem - 1st Place

2. Abdulhameed Khadijah - 2nd Place

3. Chukwuma-okoh Naomi - 3rd Place

2022 Winners

1. Otong Usunubong Paul- 1st Place

2. Princess Sholabomi- 2nd Place

3. Sharon Nwajiaku - 3rd Place

2021 Winners

1. Enwereuzo Eziaku Esther - 1st Place

2. Nduka Chukwubikem - 2nd Place

3. Hajarat Abdulwahab - 3rd Place

2020 Winners

1. Eshiet Abasiekeme - 1st Place

2. Mofoluwake Adesanya - 2nd Place

3. Habeebah Abdulganiyy - 3rd Place

2019 Winners

1. Jolaosho Oluwatoroti - 1st Place

2. Precious Ifeoma - 2nd Place

3. Aimee Okoko - 3rd Place

2018 Winners

1. Odjegba Divine - 1st Place

2. Ozenoka Halimat - 2nd Place

3. Ini-Iso Christopher - 3rd Place

2017 Winners

1. Samuel Samorlu - 1st Place

2. Deborah Chinwendu - 2nd Place

3. Yahofon Ettah - 3rd Place

2016 Winners

1. Amanosi Felicia - 1st Place

2. Arigi Bill - 2nd Place

3. Sanni Mistura - 3rd Place

2015 Winners

1. Emediong Uduak - 1st Place

2. Enonuya Starish - 2nd Place

3. Eze Ugochinyere - 3rd Place

2014 Winners

1. Fabeluirin Fehintoluwa - 1st Place

2. Obi Daniel - 2nd Place

3. Sunday Kenneth - 3rd Place

2013 Winners

1. Ezenwa Joseph - 1st Place

2. Sekinat Toluwase - 2nd Place

3. Ijeoma Jennifer - 3rd Place

2012 Winners

1. Ikenna Ugwuegbulan - 1st Place

2. Arokoruba Cheetham-West - 2nd Place

3. Chisom Nwaezuoke - 3rd Place

2011 Winners

1. Amodu Hillary Enitan - 1st Place

2. Orji Somtochukwu Philippa - 2nd Place

3. Nwajiaku-Nwadike Vivian - 3rd Place

This comprehensive list showcases the talents of Nigeria's brightest students, celebrating their achievements in the National Essay Competition.

2024 Winners of Essay Competition Announced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has unveiled the winners of the 14th National Essay Competition (NEC).

This annual event celebrates exceptional writing talent among senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng