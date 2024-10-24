The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria stated that its recruiting report need to be disregarded

It regarded the report as inaccurate and fake stories that are spreading on some online publications

AMCON said it is always guided by the law and will continue to operate accordingly

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that report that is hiring should be ignored.

The head of corporate communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, claimed in a statement on X Wednesday that the recruitment was not as reported.

“The attention of the has been drawn to some inaccurate and fake stories that are spreading on some online publications, particularly Nairaland Forum regarding the purported AMCON 2024/2025 recruitment exercise,” Nwauzor said.

“The general public is hereby informed that these stories are brazen falsehoods meant to mislead innocent job seekers as well as the general public as AMCON is not currently recruiting.”

He advised them not to fall for scammers and stated that the company has not hired any company or agency to do its hiring.

“The public should therefore please disregard these misrepresentations and not fall into the hands of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON as the Corporation is NOT recruiting at the moment,” Nwauzor said.

Nwauzor stated that AMCON, being a law-abiding federal recovery agency, is always guided by the law and will continue to operate accordingly.

FIRS announces fresh recruitment

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is looking at recruiting suitable young Nigerian graduates as tax officers (Officer I and Officer II).

The announcement was made via a post on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, October 21, 2024.

In the post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including being courageous and principled individuals with a strong sense of integrity and professionalism.

