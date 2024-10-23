WAEC has announced that its 2024 CB-WASSCE for private candidates will be closing on Tuesday, October 29

The examination board disclosed that the extension was due to the plea made by some interested participants who could not register earlier

The 2024 CB-WASSCE (private) will be held across designated centres in West African countries where the examinations are conducted

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the deadline for the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) has been extended to Tuesday, October 29.

The examination board announced the change in a tweet on Wednesday, October 23, adding that it was a result of pleas from candidates who could not meet the earlier deadline.

Recall that WAEC earlier announced that the exercise would be held between Friday, October 25 to Friday, December 20, 2024.

The CBT-WASSCE 2024 will be conducted in selected centres across the West African region, including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. Candidates will sit for the examination on computers, and their answers will be automatically scored and recorded.

WAEC expresses confidence in CBT platform

WAEC has assured stakeholders that the CBT platform has been thoroughly tested and validated to ensure its reliability and security. The council has also provided examiners, invigilators, and other officials training to ensure a seamless transition to the new format.

To participate in the CBT-WASSCE 2024, candidates must register online through the WAEC website. During registration, they will also be required to provide their biometric data, including fingerprints. This is to prevent impersonation and ensure the authenticity of candidates.

The introduction of CBT-WASSCE 2024 is expected to reduce examination malpractice, enhance accuracy, and provide quicker results. WAEC has also pledged to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that candidates and examination centres are adequately prepared for the new format. With this innovation, WAEC aims to maintain its reputation as a leader in examination administration in West Africa.

