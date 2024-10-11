The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has initiated consultative meetings across the country to decide their response to the Nigerian government's unfulfilled demands

Tensions are rising on Nigerian university campuses as ASUU members express frustration over the government's failure to address their concerns

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke criticized the government's lack of commitment to resolving the issues

This decision comes amid growing frustration over unfulfilled demands.

ASUU members gather nationwide to discuss their response to the government's failure to address unfavourable working conditions.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the outcome of this meeting may hamper the relative calm currently enjoyed on Nigerian university campuses.

As reported by Premium Times, sources within ASUU leadership revealed that various chapters of the union are initiating voting processes to decide their next steps after the government failed to meet demands outlined in previous ultimatums.

The source hinted:

"The ASUU chapters are expected to finalize their decisions before Tuesday," a source familiar with the discussions stated.

“After that, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union will convene to ratify the chapters' choices.”

One ASUU member from a federal university in the North-West shared,

“We met and voted in favor of the strike. It’s becoming clear that our concerns are not being addressed.”

Another chapter chairperson confirmed that similar congresses are being held across universities but declined to provide further comments.

ASUU speaks on expired ultimatums on FG responses

Last month, ASUU issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government, starting on September 23, following an earlier 21-day ultimatum in August., The Punch reported.

After the first ultimatum lapsed, Education Minister Tahir Mamman met with ASUU representatives on two occasions in a bid to prevent strike action. However, these discussions yielded no significant results.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on September 19, ASUU deemed the federal government's responses unsatisfactory, leading to the latest ultimatum, which expired on October 6.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke expressed his frustration, stating,

“The government lacks the commitment needed to avert a strike.”

ASUU reports 84 lecturers' deaths, demands payment of salaries

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reported the deaths of 84 lecturers between May and August 2024.

The union attributed the development to economic hardship and unpaid salaries.

ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, shared this alarming statistic during a television program.

