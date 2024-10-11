The Commonwealth Youth Programs is proud to announce its Golden Jubilee celebration on October 16, 2024, at the Ecumenical Center in Rivers State, Nigeria. This momentous occasion commemorates our journey and achievements over the past 50 years.

We pin our focus this year, on: "GLOBAL YOUTH ENLIGHTENMENT, CLIMATE CHANGE & PEACE FOR ALL NATIONS."

The event will welcome distinguished dignitaries from around the world who have made significant contributions to youth development and societal impact. Our esteemed guests and speakers include:

HE Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, Former President of Nigeria, Chairman of the Occasion.

Prof. Oluyemi Osinbajo, SAN GCON, Immediate Past Vice President of Nigeria, Speaker/Special Guest of Honour

HE SIR. Siminalaye Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Host

Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland RC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth/Special Guest of Honour

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Lead Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Keynote Speaker/Distinguished Guest

His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse, Olu of Warri III, Royal Guest and Speaker

Chief Dr. Samuel MD/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission, Special Guest of Honour

In addition to this grand celebration, we are thrilled to unveil the Allstars Ensemble—a unique group affiliated with the Commonwealth. The Allstars Ensemble is a dynamic 21st-Century All-male choir, composed of over 100 talented and passionate members. With a unique blend of voices and artistry, the ensemble is dedicated to reaching global audiences through specially composed pieces of music and arts that inspire and uplift.

The All Stars Ensemble is a dynamic 21st Century Multinational Choir which is the brainchild of Prince Iwefa Aganaba (PIA) who is a passionate and purpose- driven youth leader that has traversed many leadership ethos in order to leave a positive imprint and paradigm shift through many years of assiduous application of youth governance mechanisms in typical commonwealth society like Nigeria.

The ensemble stands out among conventional groups, aiming to create positive change, inspire, and impact the world using music as a tool.

One of the high points of the gathering will be the launching of the global tour of the allstars Ensemble.

We cordially invite members of the public to join us for this remarkable event, celebrating our journey and the joy of music. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, at 4:00 PM at The Ecumenical Center in Rivers State, Nigeria.

For more information about the event and the Commonwealth Youth Programs, contact us.

Info@allstarsensemble.org

