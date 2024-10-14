Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu mandates PhDs for lecturers from the 2025-2026 session, in line with national guidelines

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Christian Anieke emphasizes the importance of mentorship and warns against absenteeism

The university aims to ensure high academic standards and accountability among its staff

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) in Enugu has declared a significant shift in its academic standards, mandating that all lecturers possess a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) starting from the 2025-2026 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, announced this on Friday during a 'Spiritual Retreat' organized for the academic and senior administrative staff, urging those with lower degrees to either upgrade their qualifications or vacate their positions.

“This directive complies with the National Universities Commission guidelines,” Anieke stated. He added that graduate assistants would not be allowed to teach alone unless qualified lecturers were available.

PhDs now mandatory for lecturers, says Vice-Chancellor

Anieke emphasized the critical role of mentorship in the academic community, cautioning against the misuse of the mentorship program.

He also declared that the university would not tolerate absenteeism from lectures by lecturers. “This directive complies with the National Universities Commission guidelines,” Anieke stated.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. MarySylvia Nwachukwu, voiced concerns over the low attendance by teachers in the first week of academic resumption.

She noted that the academic monitorship committee would increase the supervision of lectures to identify and address absenteeism.

The retreat's Guest Speaker, Rev. Fr. Liberatus Isife, emphasized that the success of any educational institution depends on the knowledge imparted to students. He called on participants to reflect on past practices and strive for positive change.

