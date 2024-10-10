Nigeria universities have continued to lose their standings in the world universities rankings for the third consecutive year

In the latest world rankings, only Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state made the list of the top 1000 universities in the world

The first-generation universities - University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Nigeria (UNN), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) were all missing from the list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Only one Nigerian university made the list of the top 1000 universities in the world as released by the Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities ranking for 2025.

The latest ranking has shown the constant decrease of Nigerian universities in global rankings for the third consecutive year.

Covenant University founded in 2002 has consistently featured in the top 1,000 spots since 2019. Photo credit: Carl Court/Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

In the 2023 rankings, three universities— the University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Covenant University —made the 1000 top universities list.

There was a drop in 2024 as only two Nigerian universities – Covenant University, Ogun State, and the University of Ibadan— made the top 1,000 spot.

The decline continued in the latest ranking for 2025 with only Covenant University in the top 1000 spot from Nigeria.

The private university owned by the Living Faith Church is ranked as the best university in Nigeria.

Covenant University founded in 2002 has consistently featured in the top 1,000 spots since 2019.

Nigerian universities that missed top 1,000 list

Ahmadu Bello University, Landmark University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos (UNILAG) are ranked between 1001–1200.

While Bayero University, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), University of Benin (UNIBEN), and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) are ranked in 1201–1500.

2025 ranking: Oxford named best university in the world

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Times Higher Education released its World University Rankings for the best universities in 2025.

According to the latest ranking, Oxford University in the United Kingdom is the best university in the world.

17 universities in the United States of America (USA) made the list of the 25 best universities in the world.

