31 students have been rusticated and 47 others suspended indefinitely by the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun stat

The Ogun state-owned university said the affected students committed various forms of academic and behavioral misconduct

The TASUED management warned the affected students to stay off-campus to avoid potential confrontations with university security personnel

Ogun state - Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun state has rusticated 31 students and suspended 47 others indefinitely for various forms of academic and behavioral misconduct.

The institution’s Registrar, Dapo Oke, said the decision was taken during the university’s Senate meeting held on July 31, 2024.

Oke said the university’s Examination Malpractice and Students’ Disciplinary Committee, after thorough investigations, recommended the penalties.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 3, Channels Television reports.

The affected students are advised to stay off-campus to avoid potential confrontations with university security personnel.

“The Senate, at its Statutory meeting of 31st July 2024 has approved that Ojo Micheal, a 200-level student in the Computer Science Department be rusticated for the 2023/2024 Academic session for forgery of CGPA to contest Student Union Elections.

“17 other students got rusticated for examination malpractice, 5 for the threat to life, and 1 other for fraudulent act.

“47 students were found guilty of misconduct and were thus given indefinite suspension and another ten for impersonation.

The Ogun State-owned university warned that any student found guilty of misconduct would face severe consequences in line with the institution’s rules and regulations.

TASUED announces 2024/2025 Post-UTME screening exercise

Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) commenced the sale of its 2024/25 post-UTME registration form on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23

UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution and scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME are eligible to apply.

The screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024

