Ekpoma, Edo state - Asomwan Adagbonyin, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Ali University (AAU) in Ekpoma, Edo state, has denied the reports that the institution is owning workers 32 months’ salaries.

Adagbonyin said 1710 employees comprising academic, senior non-teaching, and junior staff received their August salary on Tuesday, 27.

As reported by New Telegraph, he stated this in Ekpoma, adding that 634 pensioners were also paid by the Edo State-owned tertiary institution.

The AAU acting VC stated this while reacting to a trending video where some persons alleged that staff of the university was being owed several months and some up to 32 months’ salaries.

Adagbonyin described the video as a “clear mischief and a desire to turn truth on its head,” The Punch reports.

He added that the claim in the viral video was intended to whip up sentiments and cast AAU “in a shadow of wickedness, lack of empathy, brutality, and incapacity.”

“AAU is not owing any member of staff 32 months’ salaries. Any claim by anyone of being owed 32 months’ salaries is not only baseless but disingenuous, considering the fact that AAU academic staff joined the 8-month national strike and the no-work-pay rule was invoked.”

