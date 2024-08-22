JAMB has warned tertiary institutions, parents and guardians not to accept any 2024 admission outside CAPS

The examination board, in its latest bulletin, stated that any admission outside CAPS will be annulled and voided

According to the JAMB, tertiary institutions are to forward the names of their admitted students to the Ministry of Education three months after their matriculation

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned tertiary institutions, parents and guardians against issuing and accepting 2024 admission outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

The examination board sent the reminder to the tertiary institutions as they prepare for the 2024 admission exercise, adding that any admission outside CAPS will not be recognised.

Why institution must accept admission within CAPS

JAMB emphasized that institutions must follow established admission guidelines and adhere to decisions made through CAPS to ensure a transparent and fair admission process.

In other words, any admissions not processed through CAPS will be considered invalid, as stated in JAMB's latest bulletin.

The Federal Government had set up an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee to probe certificate racketeering following an investigative report exposing fake degree mills in the Benin Republic.

The report led to a ban on the accreditation and evaluation of degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, and the Minister of Education vowed to flush out holders of fake degrees from the system.

How FG directed universities to conduct admissions

The committee recommended that universities conduct admissions through the CAPS and submit matriculation lists to the federal Ministry of Education.

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) annually, which is a prerequisite for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The board recently directed higher institutions to provide their admission lists to the federal Ministry of Education three months after matriculation.

