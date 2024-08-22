2024 UTME: "Why Your Admission Can Be Cancelled", JAMB Opens Up
- JAMB has warned tertiary institutions, parents and guardians not to accept any 2024 admission outside CAPS
- The examination board, in its latest bulletin, stated that any admission outside CAPS will be annulled and voided
- According to the JAMB, tertiary institutions are to forward the names of their admitted students to the Ministry of Education three months after their matriculation
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned tertiary institutions, parents and guardians against issuing and accepting 2024 admission outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).
The examination board sent the reminder to the tertiary institutions as they prepare for the 2024 admission exercise, adding that any admission outside CAPS will not be recognised.
Why institution must accept admission within CAPS
JAMB emphasized that institutions must follow established admission guidelines and adhere to decisions made through CAPS to ensure a transparent and fair admission process.
Fake certificate: JAMB lists African countries demanding verification of Nigerians seeking admission
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In other words, any admissions not processed through CAPS will be considered invalid, as stated in JAMB's latest bulletin.
The Federal Government had set up an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee to probe certificate racketeering following an investigative report exposing fake degree mills in the Benin Republic.
The report led to a ban on the accreditation and evaluation of degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, and the Minister of Education vowed to flush out holders of fake degrees from the system.
How FG directed universities to conduct admissions
The committee recommended that universities conduct admissions through the CAPS and submit matriculation lists to the federal Ministry of Education.
JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) annually, which is a prerequisite for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.
The board recently directed higher institutions to provide their admission lists to the federal Ministry of Education three months after matriculation.
JAMB writes candidates seeking DE conversion
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced that the 2024 UTME candidates who are interested in upgrading their results to UTME can now do that at designated centres.
The upgrading is for candidates willing to get admission into Nigeria's tertiary institutions through DE but has also participated in the recently concluded UTME exercise.
The examination board announced the commencement of the exercise in a statement on Thursday, August 15.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844