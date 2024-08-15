JAMB has announced that the 2024 UTME candidates who are interested in upgrading their results to UTME can now do that at designated centres

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who are willing to upgrade to Direct Entry (DE), can start doing that now.

The examination board made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday, August 15, stating the upgrading could be done at recognised JAMB Professional Registration Centre across the country.

Here is the tweet:

"Attention 2024 UTME Candidates: This is to inform you that the update you have been waiting for is here. The service, upgrade of UTME to DE has commenced and is accessible at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC) nationwide."

Details of the 2024 UTME exercise

The 2024 UTME exercise, conducted by JAMB, is a crucial assessment for Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary institutions. Its outcome determines the academic future of many young Nigerians.

The 2024 UTME is highly competitive, with a large number of candidates vying for limited slots in top universities and other tertiary institutions.

On the other hand, DE is an admission process in Nigeria that allows candidates to gain admission into universities without taking UTME. Such candidates must have completed the National Diploma (ND), National Certificate of Education (NCE) etc.

What is UTME upgrading to DE?

This means that if you have qualifications for Direct Entry Admission and want to apply for admission after already participating in the UTME exercise, you don't need to buy a separate Direct Entry form.

Simply visit any JAMB-accredited centre or JAMB office and request to upgrade your UTME registration to Direct Entry. This streamlined process allows you to switch from UTME to Direct Entry without having to purchase an additional form.

