WAEC 2024 candidate Abubakar Abdullahi Abba, who scored 9As in his WASSCE and 318 in his UTME earlier this year, has revealed her dream job and university

According to her sister, Hauwa Kaka, Abba aspired to be a data analyst, and his dream institution is Pan Atlantic University in Lagos

Kaka lamented that Abba might not be admitted into the institution while urging the younger generations not to be scared of failure and to learn skills as much as they can

Abubakar Abdullahi Abba, a candidate of the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) who sat for the year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has put up an excellent performance in his result.

Her sister, Hauwa Kaka, shared Abba's 2024 WAEC results. Abba scored 9As in all nine subjects he took during the examination earlier this year. The boy was also said to have scored 318 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), an admission exercise conducted by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Dream job, university of boy who scored A parallel in WAEC emerges Photo Credit: @HisPrizedJewel

Source: Twitter

What Abba wants to study

Kaka later told Legit.ng that Abba aspired to be a data analyst and hoped to study computer science at the university. She lamented that Abba's desired higher institution is Pan Atlantic University in Lagos, but he may not be admitted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

"He wants to be a data analyst, so he’ll study computer science and his dream school is Pan Atlantic University in Lagos. Unfortunately, they don’t give scholarships based on merit."

Nigerian graduate urged admission seekers to learn skills

Kaka then advised his brother to remain consistent and continue to work hard, urging the younger generation not to be afraid of making mistakes. She suggested that if their major is not working, they should try to change their course on time and urged them to learn skills.

Her statement reads:

"My advice for him is to continue aiming for excellence, even when people tell him it can’t be done. I will also advise his peers not to make the mistakes we made.

"Don’t be afraid to change your major if it’s not working out. You can only learn from them. Learn as many skills as you can, make the most of your time by volunteering and internships, and don’t wait till you graduate."

Nigerian who wrote WAEC 17 times

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian man who wrote WAEC examinations 17 times is set for a tour in the United States.

Emmanuel Ahmadu, the Nigerian who made headlines a few days ago, will be addressing mental health awareness in Northeast Ohio.

Ahmadu will be speaking to students in the US regarding the different mental health challenges in America.

Source: Legit.ng