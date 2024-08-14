The University of Port Harcourt has refuted claims that it charges a clearance fee of N649,400 for final-year students

Dr. Sam Kpenu, UNIPORT's Head of Information, emphasized that the university has some of the lowest tuition fees among federal universities in Nigeria

Kpenu also clarified that the university typically extends deadlines for fee payments to help students manage their finances

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The University of Port Harcourt has dismissed allegations that it charges a clearance fee of N649,400 for final-year students.

This clarification is coming in the light of a recent report from an online media platform circulating this information.

Uniport clarifies on claims of clearance fee for final year students Photo credit: @HoneyOjukwu

Source: Twitter

SaharaReporters reported that a document it obtained on Wednesday, August 14, outlined a wide range of fees required by the university, including charges labeled as Admissibility Clearance and Library Clearance.

Reacting, the management of the university labeled it as inaccurate and misleading.

Dr. Sam Kpenu, Head of Information, Publications, and Public Relations at UNIPORT, addressed the issue in a statement titled "Rebuttal to False Report on Clearance Fees for Final-Year Students," released on Wednesday, August 14, in Port Harcourt and shared with journalists, The Punch reported.

We've the lowest tuition fees in Nigeria, UNIPORT speaks

Kpenu emphasized that UNIPORT has some of the lowest tuition fees among federal universities in Nigeria and provides scholarships to support students facing financial difficulties.

He said:

“The attention of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to an online report by Sahara Reporters alleging that final-year students at the University of Port Harcourt are required to pay N649,400 as clearance fees.

“We wish to state categorically that the information is entirely false."

UNIPORT clarifies on extending deadlines for students

He also clarified that the university typically extends deadlines for fee payments, allowing students more time to manage their finances.

Kpenu firmly denied claims of any 'medical clearance' or 'admissibility fees,' as stated in the report.

He said:

“Moreover, we provide extended deadlines for fee payments to give students adequate time to arrange their finances.

“We encourage students and the public to rely only on official communications from the University of Port Harcourt for accurate information regarding fees and financial matters."

Source: Legit.ng