Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state has fulfilled the promise he made to corpers in the state

Sanwo-Olu has transferred N100,000 into the accounts of corps members who recently passed out

A video confirming the transfer of N100k to the accounts of each corps members has surfaced online and generated reactions

Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has paid N100,000 each to the 2024 Batch B, Stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

Lagos corpers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu fulfills promise of N100,000 cash gift. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) disclosed this on Wednesday, July 24, in a post shared on its X page.

Recall that July 16, 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each corps member departing the orientation camp and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

At the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja, during the official closing ceremony of the Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course, also announced a N5 billion pledge towards the construction of a permanent site for the NYSC Orientation Camp in the state.

But on Wednesday, @NyscPadi tweeted:

"Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu fulfills his promise of 100k each to Lagos Corps Members.

"This is awesome and commendable.

"100k+77k = Lagos corpers dey ball oooo. @Mr_JAGs help us thank Talk and Do Governor."

Female corper confirmed N100,000 alert

A female NYSC member shared a post on her X page accompanied by a video to confirm she received an alert of N100,000 from the Lagos state government.

@h_abibah tweeted:

"Bill me, Sanwo Olu money don enter."

Niger governor gifts corps members N200,000 each

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the Corps Members under Batch B Stream one posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

The governor also gave the NYSC members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice.

