The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified its statement regarding the cut-off marks for admission.

Legit.ng reported that JAMB pegged 140 as a "cut-off" mark for university and 100 for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education for the 2024/2025 academic year

In a new development, JAMB noted that the 'cut-off mark' is pegged at the "minimum tolerable score determinable by individual institutions"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied setting cut-off marks for admissions into higher institutions nationwide.

JAMB clarifies cut-off marks for admissions. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

JAMB: "Not 140 or 100 as cut-off marks"

In a statement posted on its official X account on Thursday, July 18, the Board dismissed reports that it had set 140 as the cut-off mark for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

“There’s no such thing as ‘cut-off mark’ in admission process to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, what’s obtainable is minimum tolerable score determinable by individual institutions,” it said.

The denial comes just one day after it was widely reported, that the Board had pegged 140 as a cut-off mark for admission into universities, and 100 as the minimum cut-off point mark for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

The statement attributed to JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, quoted him as announcing the development in Abuja at the 2024 Policy meeting of the Board.

Nigerians react as JAMB makes clarification on cut-off marks

Legit.ng captured some reactions on Facebook;

Samuel Exodus Namama I said:

"This is confusion. Can they stopped it all so we rest if they don't have stands?"

Echero Johnson stated:

"Even them know that there’s no need for the institution."

Divine Ujagwun Luke said:

"Confusion everywhere."

FG fixes age for admission into tertiary institutions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed-led federal government announced a minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, pegged the age for admission into tertiary institutions at 18-year-old.

Professor Mamman said underaged students are responsible for some of the problems in Nigerian higher institutions.

Source: Legit.ng