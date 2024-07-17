The College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, is set to open for business shortly

Minister of state for petroleum resources expressed his satisfaction with the modern facilities at the college

The minister declared that the government would not permit the institution to deteriorate during the tour of projects

Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), announced that the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, which is held by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, will soon open for business.

The minister stated this while giving a tour of the institution, situated behind the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex and along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

Accompanied by senior PTDF management personnel, Lokpobiri conveyed his contentment with the cutting edge amenities available at the college, which was founded in 2009 and has already consumed over N15 billion.

Daily Trust reported that fifteen years on, the projects has remained unfinished. Under the new PTDF leadership, however, the institution's projects are almost finished.

Projects to be completed

The minister stated that the government would not allow the institution to decay after the facility tour.

He added that now that the facilities are in place, it is necessary to make sure the college begins operation.

According to the minister,

“The college with the mandate to train senior cadre officers in the oil and gas sector, would save the country a lot foreign exchange from training Nigerians overseas.”

“I am waiting on the Executive Secretary to give the relevant briefs then I will brief Mr. President to see how the place will be commissioned and put to use as soon as possible.

Ahmad Aminu, the PTDF executive secretary, stated earlier in his speech that the institute was prepared to begin operations because the majority of the projects had reached completion.

He added that out of the 87 contracts awarded so far, sixty-three (63) have been finished, and the remaining twenty-four (24) are in varying states of completion.

