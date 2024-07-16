The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducted the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in numerous countries worldwide. According to the JAMB Bulletin released on Monday, July 15, the examination board disclosed that the 2024 UTME exercise was conducted in at least eight countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

According to the bulletin, JAMB's decision to conduct the UTME in foreign locations aims to promote Nigerian tertiary institutions globally, positioning them alongside their international counterparts. This move has successfully drawn international students to Nigerian universities, boosting their global recognition and attractiveness.

List of foreign countries where the 2024 UTME exercise was held Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ, @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

In April 2024, conducted the UTME exercise in Nigeria. The exam was conducted in various centres across the country, with Lagos and Abuja having the highest number of candidates.

However, the exercise, which was conducted in eight other countries on Saturday, July 13, 2024, was designed for foreign to Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Below is the list of foreign countries JAMB says it conducted the UTME exercise:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Accra, Ghana

Ghana was one of the West African countries where the UTME was conducted. The exam was held in Accra, the capital city, and other major centres across the country.

This will allow Nigerians, Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in the West African country to seek admission to Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

London, United Kingdom

According to JAMB, the UTME exercise was also conducted in the United Kingdom, with the centre in London.

The exercise would further allow Nigerians and other UK nationals to seek admission to Nigeria's higher institutions.

Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa was another country where the UTME was conducted. JAMB disclosed that the examination was held in Johannesburg, the country's commercial city.

Nigeria and South Africa have a strong bilateral relationship. Nigeria was instrumental in the fight against the Apartheid policy in the Southern African country before its independence.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Nigeria has a strong relationship with this Asian country, particularly regarding the Islamic rituals of Hajj and Umrah.

JAMB also mentioned that the UTME exercise was held in the capital of the Arab country on Saturday, July 13.

Buea, Cameroon

Cameroon is a francophone West African neighbour country to Nigeria. The two countries shared several borders, from the south to the north.

Nigeria examination board disclosed in its bulletin that the 2024 UTME was held in Buea, the capital of the Southwest region of Cameroon.

Cotonou, Benin Republic

This is another West African neighbour which JAMB has announced as a foreign country where the 2024 UTME exercise was held.

Nigeria shares several borders with the Benin Republic in the southwest region, and many Yoruba-speaking people have a significant population in Cotonou, the capital of Benin.

Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire

Like Cameroon and the Benin Republic, Cote d'Ivoire is another francophone country where the 2024 UTME exercise was said to have been conducted.

Nigeria and Cote D'Ivoire are strong and committed members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc currently facing threats from military-governed members: Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Banjul, The Gambia

This is another French-speaking country where JAMB says the 2024 UTME exercise was conducted on Saturday.

According to the JAMB bulletin, Nigerians in the Gambia were impressed with the opportunity and commended the examination board and the federal government for initiating it.

JAMB cancels aptitude test for DE candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced the cancellation of the aptitude test for the 2024 direct entry candidates in the country.

The examination board disclosed that other factors will be considered for admission processes while it maximised efforts to prepare for the 2025 examination.

JAMB announced the development in a statement on Monday, July 15, while assuring adequate preparedness for the 2046 examination.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng