The SEC recently implemented a novel compliance program called the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP)

As part of this regulatory reform, VASPs have 30 days from the circular date to complete a new application process

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has amended the regulations pertaining to digital asset issuance, offering platforms, exchange, and custody.

The SEC sent a formal notice to the public outlining its plans to alter these important rules.

The purpose of the amendment process is to improve the regulatory framework by making it more thorough and adaptable to the intricacies of digital asset markets.

SEC introduces ARIP

As part of this regulatory reform, the SEC launched a new compliance program called the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP).

This program, specifically made for Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs), provides a way for them to comply with the new regulations.

The SEC has established a unique timeframe for the onboarding procedure, which will enable VASPs to take part in the ARIP, according to the circular posted on its website.

Through the SEC ePortal, applicants can access the onboarding procedure. VASPs are instructed to finish the application process within 30 days after the circular date.

It stated,

“By this Circular, all operating and prospective VASPs are hereby directed to visit the SEC ePortal to complete the application process no later than 30 days from the date of this Circular.

“The Commission will thereafter commence enforcement action against any operating VASP that fails to comply with the directives in this Circular.”

