FCT, Abuja- The owner of an Abuja school, recently invaded by an irate father who assaulted a nursing mother and a teacher over disciplinary actions taken against his child, has addressed the situation in a move.

Legit.ng earlier reported that chaos erupted last week at Aces Nursery, Primary, and Secondary School, Area 2, Garki, Abuja, when the enraged father barged into the premises and attacked both a nursing mother and a teacher.

This shocking incident unfolded on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, leaving a profound impact on the school community.

Teacher, eyewitness recount ordeal

Teacher Sekinat Adedeji, who was holding her three-month-old baby at the time, recounted the harrowing experience of being assaulted by the pupil's father, Muhammad Jimeta.

Adedeji said:

"The father slapped me four times close to / nm because the school closes at 3 pm. His daughter reported what happened at 12:30 pm to him at the close of school when he came to pick her up.

"The child is not serious with her studies and insults teachers who come to the class."

Magdalene Ukuedojor, another parent present during the incident, claimed that the female pupil has a history of insulting others.

She emphasized that the father had no valid reason to physically assault both a nursing mother and the teacher of his child.

Father's swift reaction

Responding promptly, Muhammad Jimeta, the father of the pupil, leveled an accusation against the teacher, alleging that she had been bullying his daughter.

He said:

"She is not telling you the truth. This woman has been beating that child for such a long time."

School reacts

As reported by The Guardian, in response to the occurrence, Alhaji Aminu Kani, the school proprietor, expressed that he was currently away due to a bereavement and out of town.

Kani assured that upon his return, the matter would be thoroughly investigated, disclosing that both the teacher and her basic three pupil have been suspended.

"Already, I have taken two actions. One, the girl is suspended, and two, the teacher is suspended. They both committed infractions.

"But when I return, we will conclude. But for now, the girl and the teacher are both suspended. Each of them was wrong.

"You don't allow parents to do what they want. You come to a class and slap a teacher? She is an adult. What training is he giving his children?

"For the teacher, why is she beating other people's children? There is no corporal punishment in our school."

