Nigerian universities are missing in the 2025 Top 1000 global Universities ranking recently released on Tuesday, June 4

Not only on the global stage, Nigerian universities were also not in the top ten universities in Africa

Six universities in South Africa made the list of top ten African universities in QS World University Rankings 2025

The latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings has released its 2025 edition.

The rankings incorporate both employability and sustainability factors into the methodology.

The 2025 ranking features 1,500 universities from 106 countries and territories across the globe, the body responsible for the ranking reports.

This article will focus on the top ten African universities in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

No Nigerian university, however, made it into the best ten universities in the continent.

Six universities in South Africa made the list, three Egyptian universities and the last spot went to a university in Ethiopia.

Below is the list of 10 best universities in Africa according to QS World Varsity Rankings 2025.

1. The University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa is ranked 171

2. The University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa is ranked 267

3. Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch, South Africa is ranked 296

4. University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa is ranked 312

5. Cairo University, Giza, Egypt is ranked 350

6. The University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa is ranked 354

7. The American University in Cairo, Cairo, Egypt is ranked 410

8. The University of Kwazulu-Natal, Pinetown, South Africa is ranked 587

9. Ain Shams University in Cairo (ASU, Cairo) Cairo, Egypt is ranked 592

10. Addis Ababa University, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is ranked 771–780

List of top 10 best universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2023 edition of its Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, which this year ranks over 30 Nigerian universities.

The Nigerian list is led by Convenant University, Ota, Ogun state while neighbouring Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is second and Benson Idahosa University, Edo state, emerged third.

The institutions were ranked 7th, 26th, and 30th in the overall list of sub-Saharan Africa university rankings.

