A 22-year-old Nigerian woman has earned her PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of California

She started her academic journey at 14, when she moved to the US and graduated with honors in Chemical Engineering from Howard University at 18

She then received scholarships to pursue her Master’s and PhD degrees in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu, a 22-year-old Nigerian woman, has made history by earning her PhD degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of California in the US.

She is one of the youngest PhD holders in the country and a shining example of academic excellence.

Nigerian young lady becomes PhD holder at tender age. Photo credit: RisingAfrica Source: Google

Source: UGC

Journey to success

Nkechinyere's journey to success began when she was only 14 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She left her home country and moved to Washington, D.C., where she enrolled in Howard University for her Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

She graduated with honors at the age of 18 and received scholarships to pursue her Master’s and PhD degrees in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering.

Father's inspiration

Nkechinyere said that her passion for science and engineering was inspired by her father, who is also an engineer.

She also credited her mother for being supportive and resourceful throughout her education.

She said that she did not consider herself a genius, but rather a hardworking and determined person who sought out the right information and opportunities.

“I have always possessed a certain level of academic giftedness. However, I wouldn’t describe myself as a genius. I simply sought out the right information and made use of it. My parents played a vital role in this. My mother would actively seek out information and take action,” she was quoted to have said.

Nkechinyere's remarkable achievement has inspired many people around the world, especially young women who aspire to pursue careers in science and engineering.

Read the full story here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blessed Emmanuel said:

"Baby Igbo girl we are so proud of you. God bless your career."

Chibundu Onuigbo wrote:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Sebastien Ayikwereh commented:

"She will earn up in the west because Nigeria, just like other African countries, will not give her the opportunity to showcase her talents. We are cursed!"

Nigerian lady ‘breaks record’ in Nigerian university, gathers 9 awards at graduation ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian lady, Halima Yayajo, has made a great achievement in Gombe State University, packing a total of nine awards to herself.

A Facebook user, Fadilat Idris, claimed the lady broke a record in the university as she attached some of the plaques that were given to her.

Halima, among many feats, emerged as the best student in medical biochemistry, histopathology, community medicine, clinical pharmacology, and anaesthesia.

Source: Legit.ng