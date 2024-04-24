Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the reason private schools allow bad behaviour and bullying among students

The former federal lawmaker said private schools tolerate bullying because of the status of student parents and the financial gains from the tuition

He said private school authorities must find a way to protect students from spoilt ones among them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said buying among students is a serious problem that school authorities must address.

He stated this while reacting to the viral video of a female student who was bullied and assaulted by her classmates at Lead British International School, Abuja.

Shehu Sani says students must be protected from spoilt ones. Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Lead British International School, Gwarimpa ,Abuja

Source: Facebook

Sani said school management must protect students from the morally spoilt ones.

Why schools tolerate bullying

He accused some private schools of tolerating bullies because of their parents' status and financial gains from the tuition.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Wednesday, April 24.

According to Sani, any school that lacks morals is not a school because parents send their children to school for education and moral training.

Sani suggested the bullying of students is slavery.

“The bullying of Students in Schools by their fellow students is a serious problem that school authorities must act to address. Parents sent their Children for education and moral training and not to slavery. Normal students must be protected from spoilt ones.

“Most private Schools tolerate or conceal the bad behaviours of some of their students because of the status of their parents and the financial gains from the tuition. Schools with no moral codes are not schools. We are Africans, not Americans.”

Abuja school students confirm bullying is common

Legit.ng earlier reported that some students of Lead British International said bullying happens every day in the Abuja-based secondary school.

The female students said it is common and the management of the school doesn’t do anything about it when students report incidents to them.

In a now-trending video, the students said some teachers were watching them being bullied and they didn’t do anything.

Source: Legit.ng