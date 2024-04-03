Kazakhstan government is offering scholarships to Nigerian students and other foreigners to pursue their higher education

The scholarship programmes are for those who want to study for Bachelor, Master and PhD doctoral studies

The application commenced online on Saturday, March 30 and will close on Friday, May 31, 2024

The Republic of Kazakhstan is calling on foreign students to apply for full-time scholarships into Bachelor, Master and PhD educational programmes.

The scholarship allocation covers 490 Bachelor's degree programs, 50 Master's degree programs and 10 for a PhD degree programs.

Application opened on March 30

According to the scholarship website, the application opens online from March 30 to May 31, 2024.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their documents online within the application period.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees and monthly allowance depending on the student's progress.

First phase of applying for Kazakhstan scholarships

Firstly, an applicant must access the university list and select a university and a course of study depending on the level.

After highlighting the university /course of interest, the applicant must provide all supporting documents

Proceed to the submission of documents

The applicants are expected to attach the scanned copies of the following documents:

1) Identity document

2) Document the previous level of education with a transcript and attachment

3) motivational essay

4) Letter of recommendation from the educational organization in which the applicant studied, or from the employer;

5) Medical certificate for study abroad

6) Application form;

7) Letter of invitation from the Kazakhstan University (if available).

FG announces scholarships for Nigerian students

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that the federal ministry of Education invited interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2023/24 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award.

According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, April 2 and will close on May 13, 2024. Interested applicants are advised to visit www.education.gov.ng to commence the registration process.

This was disclosed by the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigEducation on Tuesday, April.

