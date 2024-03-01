The British Council in Nigeria has again increased the examination fees for the IELTS, making it the second increment in 2024

Legit.ng reports that this development has caused several Nigerians to fume at the British Council

IELTS is widely recognised by educational institutions and employers in English-speaking countries and is used to assess the English language proficiency of non-native speakers

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The British Council in Nigeria has hiked the fee for the international English language testing system (IELTS) examinations.

As recently reported by The Cable, this is the second time in 2024 that the council will be hiking the examination fee.

In January, the price was increased by 29 percent from the N107,500 that was being paid for the test.

In an update on its website seen on Friday, March 1, the council disclosed that it had reviewed the fees.

The new fee for IELTS on computer academic and general training modules is presently N266,000; IELTS on paper academic and general training modules: N256,500; UKVI: N285,500; and life skills: N249,000.

The council said:

“The fees will be subject to review based on the prevailing market dynamics.

“The change in fees is due to the evolving market dynamics and increased costs in the delivery of our exams.”

The council added that the updated prices for the IELTS range of tests will take effect from today, Friday, March 1, 2024.

What is IELTS?

IELTS in its full form stands for the International English Language Testing System – an English Language proficiency test developed and run by the British Council in partnership with IDP Education and Cambridge Assessment English.

The IELTS system is recognised as one of the world’s most popular English language proficiency tests for higher education and global migration.

IELTS exam fee: Nigerians react

Following the increment, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their thoughts. Most views sighted by Legit.ng were that of disappointment.

@Tobicods :

This thing needs to be scrapped tbh.

The funny thing is, if you don’t use the certificate in 2 years it becomes useless.

They’re just exploiting our people atp..

@howtodoanystuff said:

A statement to always remind us that English Language is theirs, not ours.

@itsgreyyyy commented:

IELTS was 75k when I wrote it. How time flies.

Joy Nwachukwu wrote:

This is so inappropriate they are just exploiting Nigerians. Smh.

@Zitel77 said:

The Colonizers are exploiting their Colonies, neocolonialism.

