The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak said the country is publishing new guidance to support schools in banning the use of mobile phones in classrooms

Rishi stated this in a video shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) On Monday, February 19

According to Rishi, the guideline will ensure the children receive the education that they deserve

London, United Kingdom - The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is promoting the ban of mobile phones in schools across the country.

Rishi said one-third of secondary school pupils claimed phone calls distract their lessons.

He stated this in a 50-second video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter)@RishiSunak, where he demonstrated how mobile phones can cause distraction in classrooms.

The Leader of the Conservative Party said the UK is publishing new guidance to support other schools to ban mobile phones to make children receive the education they deserve.

"Almost one-third of secondary school pupils said their lessons were disrupted by phones.”

He added that:

“We know that they are a distraction in the classroom and cause bullying in schools. Many schools have already banned them, which has led to a safer and better learning environment for their students. Now we're publishing new guidance so other schools have the support they need to do the same. We're making sure our children receive the education that they deserve."

As reported by Sky News, Tom Bennett, who advises the UK education department on behaviour, said the government has a strong understanding of how damaging mobile phones can be for a child's social and educational development.

Bennett explained that the guideline will provide a clear direction about what's right for the children.

"And it's the least advantaged who suffer most. Many schools already have some kind of policy on phones, but this guidance provides a clear steer for everyone, including parents, about what's right and what's not for the wellbeing of the child."

